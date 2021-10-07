Editorial: Congressman Hern's comments about Democrat-controlled 'activist journalists' hurts local reporters
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern doesn’t distinguish between activists and news journalists, not seeming to mind putting more small town and niche news organizations out of business. The Tulsa congressman equated local reporters to Democrat-controlled activists in explaining his opposition to a provision in the pending federal spending bill. His comments are in a blog post from the conservative think-tank Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs.tulsaworld.com
