CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Editorial: Congressman Hern's comments about Democrat-controlled 'activist journalists' hurts local reporters

By WhatsApp
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern doesn’t distinguish between activists and news journalists, not seeming to mind putting more small town and niche news organizations out of business. The Tulsa congressman equated local reporters to Democrat-controlled activists in explaining his opposition to a provision in the pending federal spending bill. His comments are in a blog post from the conservative think-tank Oklahoma Council for Public Affairs.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payroll Tax#Elected Representatives#Tax Credit#Health Department#The New York Times#Cnn#Democrats#Mcdonald#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy