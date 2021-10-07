Kevin De Bruyne Makes Honest Antonio Rudiger Admission About Champions League Final Injury

Former Blue Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on the injury that he received in the UEFA Champions League final with Chelsea following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea came out winners against Pep Guardiola's side to lift their second Champions League trophy after Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the final after De Bruyne was forced off with 30 minutes left to play.

Speaking during international duty, De Bruyne has commented on the challenge that saw him leave the field.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

As per Kristof Terruer, De Bruyne discussed the collision which left the Belgian playmaker with fractures to his nose and orbital bone.

He said: “I have seen the images back. He just wanted to block me, not to cause an injury. For me it was not a red card. I was concussed, so the final is all a blur.”

The midfielder has previously talked about the incident, admitting that he was not upset with Chelsea's Rudiger for the challenge.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

What else did De Bruyne say?

Speaking on the incident back in June, De Bruyne said: “I was not upset with (Antonio) Rudiger, it was one of those things that happens on the field. He tried to block me, not to break my nose, and so it was unlucky for me.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube