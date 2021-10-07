CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kevin De Bruyne Makes Honest Antonio Rudiger Admission About Champions League Final Injury

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Former Blue Kevin De Bruyne has opened up on the injury that he received in the UEFA Champions League final with Chelsea following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea came out winners against Pep Guardiola's side to lift their second Champions League trophy after Kai Havertz opened the scoring in the final after De Bruyne was forced off with 30 minutes left to play.

Speaking during international duty, De Bruyne has commented on the challenge that saw him leave the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4ERz_0cJoxezx00
Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

As per Kristof Terruer, De Bruyne discussed the collision which left the Belgian playmaker with fractures to his nose and orbital bone.

He said: “I have seen the images back. He just wanted to block me, not to cause an injury. For me it was not a red card. I was concussed, so the final is all a blur.”

The midfielder has previously talked about the incident, admitting that he was not upset with Chelsea's Rudiger for the challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2KrK_0cJoxezx00
Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

What else did De Bruyne say?

Speaking on the incident back in June, De Bruyne said: “I was not upset with (Antonio) Rudiger, it was one of those things that happens on the field. He tried to block me, not to break my nose, and so it was unlucky for me.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sign One Player: Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

With a squad worth of approximately $1.16billion in transfer market value, choosing just one of Manchester City's players to sign is no simple task. Many of City's rotational players, those that have to constantly fight for starting slots week in and week out, would star for the majority of clubs in Europe's top five leagues (see Bernardo Silva).
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah's short careers at Chelsea came down to a 'personality clash' with then-boss Jose Mourinho and NOT a lack of talent, insists ex-head of the Blues' loan department Eddie Newton

Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah saw their Chelsea careers cut short due to a 'personality clash' with then-boss Jose Mourinho, former head of their loan department Eddie Newton reveals. De Bruyne, now one of the best playmakers in the world at Manchester City, and Salah, established as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
FanSided

Chelsea should extend Antonio Rudiger at all costs

Antonio Rudiger has been amongst the most improved players at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over as manager in late January. This solid form has led to many supporters regarding him as the Blues’ best defender. He’s also considered to be amongst the very best in the Premier League, which is surprising given just a year ago, he seemed to be a fringe player for Frank Lampard’s side. Regardless of his position back then, ever since Tuchel walked through the doors at Cobham and handed every player a clean slate, Rudiger has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and hasn’t looked back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Makes Honest Chelsea Admission Following Juventus Defeat

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel seemed very robotic and straight-to-the-point when asked about his side's defeat to Juventus in this week's Wednesday night Champions League fixture. The Blues travelled to Italy to face Massimiliano Allegri's side but fell short after a Federico Chiesa stunner made the score 1-0 to Juventus. Tuchel's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus Consider Making Move for Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Italian giants Juventus, are considering making a move for Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger, according to reports. The Serie A side hosted Thomas Tuchel's boys in a midweek Champions League fixture on Wednesday night. Thanks to a stunning Federico Chiesa goal, the hosts won the tie 1-0 and managed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Uefa Champions League#Belgian#Chelsea Coverage M
Yardbarker

Virgil van Dijk Makes Thiago Silva & Antonio Rudiger Admission

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has named Chelsea duo Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger as two of the best defenders in the world. After missing ten months of the season with a knee injury, van Dijk has been speaking about his fellow defenders in his position and picked out several centre-backs he believes are the best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin De Bruyne Claims 2-2 Liverpool Draw Was the 'Best' Man City Performance at Anfield With Supporters

The Sky Blues twice came from behind to salvage a point at Anfield, where they have now lost just once in their last four visits. After a slow start to the clash, City dominated the game and should have opened proceedings in the first-half, with Phil Foden notably missing a huge chance to give the Premier League champions the lead against Jurgen Klopp's men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Kevin De Bruyne back with Belgium for Nations League games

TUBIZE, Belgium (AP) — A healthy Kevin De Bruyne was named to Belgium's team on Friday for the Nations League semifinal match against France next week. The Manchester City midfielder missed recent World Cup qualifiers due to injury, but Belgium coach Roberto Martinez included him on his. Belgium plays France...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand says Antonio Rudiger has been the 'best defender in the league' under Thomas Tuchel... as Joe Cole insists Chelsea MUST tie the centre back down to a new contract

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Antonio Rudiger's importance to Chelsea and described the defender as the best centre back in the country. Rudiger lost his place in the Cheslea team under Frank Lampard but was brought back into the fold by Thomas Tuchel and played an integral part in the club's Champions League triumph last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 7: Romelu Lukaku, Ismaila Sarr, Antonio Rudiger and more

Romelu LukakuIt’s finally here. Chelsea’s feted fixture swing starts this weekend with the visit of Southampton to Stamford Bridge. Expect a lot of experienced managers to sell off Liverpool and Manchester United players for those in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.There’s a theory that you can hold off for a little longer, as Southampton and next week’s opponents Brentford have shown some solidity of late, but Lukaku will still be a popular pick this week and it’s essential to own him at some point during this favourable run. Many have pencilled in a straight swap for Cristiano Ronaldo. Whether they have the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
382
Followers
3K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy