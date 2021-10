The UConn Storrs campus will soon be home to a new monument that honors alumni and coaches who have been part of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The monument will be located on Hillside Road, just north of the famous Jonathan statue and across the street from Fairfield Way. It has been fully constructed, along with surrounding landscaping, and will soon be completed when the names of 50 members of the UConn community who have competed in the Games are added.

