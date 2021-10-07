Penn State DuBois students get hands-on experience while protecting state tree
DuBOIS – The Eastern hemlock was officially named Pennsylvania’s state tree in 1931 for a variety of reasons, from its prominent presence in forests across the commonwealth, to the resources it provided for early setters building cabins. Now, however, the hemlock is under attack by an invasive species of insect known as the hemlock woolly adelgid, which originated in Asia. Penn State DuBois students in Biology 220 are helping conservation professionals with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) combat this threat.www.thecourierexpress.com
Comments / 0