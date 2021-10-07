Road ranger airlifted after being struck by van while responding to fiery crash on I-75 in Brooksville

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 38-year-old road ranger was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a fiery tractor-trailer crash in Brooksville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called to a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near mile marker 301 just before 2 a.m.

Troopers said the truck, which was carrying a load of frozen food, crashed into a barrier wall after passing slower traffic. It caught fire after coming to a rest in the northbound lanes. The driver suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said a road ranger had responded to the crash, and was setting up a detour at Exit 293 when a Toyota Sienna went around the traffic cones and ran into him.

The ranger suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.

The driver, a 71-year-old Tampa man, was cited for careless driving.

