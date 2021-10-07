Brockway chief gives tips during Fire Prevention Week

BROCKWAY – With Fire Prevention Week underway, the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company is heading into its community to give fire prevention tips to young and old alike. Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that the fire department will be heading out to Brockway Nursery School, Laugh and Learn Daycare, and Brockway Area Elementary School. He is most excited that the Brockway second graders will be able to come back to the fire station for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.