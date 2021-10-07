Enid heads to Westmoore on shortened week of practice

Enid’s Luke Rauh carries the ball against Yukon Friday , October 1, 2021 at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle) Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The Plainsmen have a chance to get their season back on track with a road win over district foe Westmoore on Thursday, but it will have to do it on a shortened week of practice.

Enid is looking for its first win in over a month, a 6-0 win over Ponca City on Sept. 3. The Plainsmen have lost two close games since, including a 20-7 loss to Yukon last week, in which they held the Millers without a first down in the first half.

They were tied with Lawton MacArthur heading into the fourth quarter in the other game, but couldn’t get enough of an advantage to take the lead, eventually falling by a touchdown.

With just three days of practice leading up to the game, the Plainsmen had normal practice on Monday and Tuesday, and pushed their walk-through up to Wednesday.

“It’s definitely an adjustment for us, but the kids know what’s going on,” Woods said. “They know what their assignments are and I feel like they’re well-coached. I thought the coaches were still able to get the job done even though we had one less day.”

Bartee to get the start at running back

The Plainsmen’s ground game has run almost entirely through junior Luke Rauh so far this season, but that’s expected to change this week.

Woods has had high praise for 6-0, 175-pound sophomore back Jace Bartee, who saw some action last week against Yukon, but never had any carries. Bartee has proved he’s ready for varsity snaps after impressing the coaching staff during junior varsity games.

Rauh carried the ball over 30 times against the Millers, finishing with 109 yards and a touchdown. Woods said he’s going to start Bartee at running back this week, due to the high number of carries Rauh has received so far this season.

“We’ve been meaning to get Jace Bartee in the game, he’s a very capable runner,” he said. “We’re gonna start him just to get him going. Luke has been carrying quite a bit of a load, he’ll still play significant minutes, don’t get me wrong, but we’re going to give Jace some runs this week.”

Jaguars also looking for first district win

Enid’s defense will have its hands full again this week against a Westmoore squad that has athletes all over the field.

Kabrien Grant is a speedy back that will be looking to make plays in the open field. Tight end Zen Chavez gives the Jaguars a solid option in the passing game, alongside wide outs Ethan Lawrence and Devion Williams.

Westmoore will also be looking for its first win in district play on Thursday, coming into the game on a two-game losing streak after falling to Broken Arrow (19-12) and Edmond Santa Fe (48-10). The Jaguars are averaging 19.7 points per game and allowing 33 points per game.

“Westmoore is extremely athletic,” Woods said. “They’ve got a lot of kids that are talented, they’re just loaded. It’s gonna be a challenge for us to corral all their athletes.”

The Plainsmen enter the game allowing 25 points per game and scoring 15 points per game. They’ve been held to a touchdown or less three times this season, but have only allowed more than 30 points once — in a 49-6 loss to No. 1 Jenks.

“I think offensively for us, they’re big and fast so we’ve got to block those guys and find a way to even the playing field and get some points on the board,” Woods said.

The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., will be broadcast on KCRC (1390 AM).