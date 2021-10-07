CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Pacers season comes to close in regional tourney

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
 6 days ago

JENKS, Okla. — The Pacers season came to a close after falling in back-to-back games to Broken Arrow and Ponca City in the regional tournament Wednesday.

Enid was in a one-run game with the Tigers for four innings before allowing a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to fall 3-0 in the first game. The Pacers struggled at the plate in the game, though, finishing with two hits, both coming from Camryn Patterson.

Then in the second game, Ponca City jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and seemed poised to run away with the game, before the Pacers battled back.

They scored eight runs over the next four innings to tie the game 8-8. The Lady Cats scored one in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth on an RBI-single and an RBI-triple.

Ponca City out-hit Enid 22-19 in the game, and had four errors, while the Pacers had none.

Pacers head coach Chris Jensen said he was disappointed that the team couldn’t get a few more hits to go their way, but that he was proud of the way his team competed against two good programs.

“Broken Arrow’s a perennial power and for those girls to step up like that in the first game of regionals, I was thrilled,” he said. “It bodes well for the future. We had a lot of growth this year and that’s just kind of one aspect to show right there.”

Chloee Robinson went four for four in the second game with a double. Patterson went three for five between the two games.

Senior Tiara Henry went three for three in her final game.

The Pacers finished the season 12-22, their best record since the 2015 season. Enid has shown a steady improvement in its win totals since hitting a low during the 2018 season (3-24). They’ll graduate three seniors: Jessica Revels, Kylee Norman and Henry.

“All those seniors were awesome to have, I’m very proud of them,” Jensen said. “I can tell you right now all three of them are gonna be successful when they get a job and have a family, because they have that mindset. They definitely made us better.”

Comments / 0

 

