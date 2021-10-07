Ridgway man charged for allegedly exposing himself to a minor

RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a minor. Christopher Michael Pesce, 44, of Ridgway, is charged with corruption of minors – defendant is age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree, and indecent exposure, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Sept. 9.