Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga leaves preseason game after tweaking knee
Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga was removed in the fourth quarter of the team's 118-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that he believed the seventh overall pick tweaked his knee. Any injury went unnoticed during the game, but Kuminga landed awkwardly on back-to-back plays just a few minutes into the fourth quarter and was pulled for the rest of regulation.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0