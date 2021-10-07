Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga leaves preseason game after tweaking knee

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”

NBA ・ 21 DAYS AGO