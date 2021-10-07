This Weatherproof Outdoor Space Heater Keeps Shoppers Cozy in 40-Degree Weather — and It's Surprisingly Affordable
Now that fall is in full swing, you're probably thinking about the best ways to keep warm as the temperatures continue to drop. Other than adding some new cozy sweaters and blankets to your cart, shopping for an outdoor heater may be a smart investment if you have a patio, backyard, or even a balcony. If you're on a budget and looking for something versatile, hundreds of shoppers love this $108 option on Amazon.people.com
