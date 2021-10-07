CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UK card spending recovers to 100% of pre-pandemic level

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3G08_0cJovVn200

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Spending on payment cards in Britain last week rose to 100% of its pre-pandemic level of February 2020, up from 95% a week earlier, data showed on Thursday.

Separate figures from the Office for National Statistics showed output-per-hour worked, a measure of productivity in the economy, inched up by 0.1% in the second quarter, leaving it 1.7% above its average level in 2019.

Economists say productivity data are likely to be distorted by the effects of the pandemic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Desperate Indians sell family gold to survive Covid cash crunch

In Mumbai's jewellery bazaar, Kavita Jogani gingerly places her wedding bangles on the shopkeeper's scales, one of the thousands of Indians parting with their most cherished asset -- gold. - 'You start crying' - Gold has immense financial and cultural significance in India -- it is considered essential at weddings, birthdays and religious ceremonies, and also seen as a safe asset that can be transferred from one generation to the next. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK's Barratt forward sales rise above pre-pandemic levels

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments said on Wednesday forward sales for the past three months had risen above pre-pandemic levels, boosted by strong reservations for private homes, prompting the company to stick to its home-completion forecasts for the current year. Britain’s biggest housebuilder also said that it had not...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK GDP grew 0.4% mom in Aug, still -0.8% below pre-pandemic level

UK GDP grew 0.4% mom in August, slightly below expectation of 0.5% mom. Services grew 0.3%. Production rose 0.8% mom. Construction contracted by -0.2% mom. In the three months to August, GDP grew 2.9% 3mo3m, mainly due to the performance of services, largely reflects gradual reopening. Comparing to pre-pandemic levels...
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Cards#Thomson Reuters#Productivity#Uk
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

UK sees workers on payroll rise above pre-pandemic level

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the number of workers on payroll in the U.K. has risen above the level that existed before the coronavirus pandemic struck more than a year and a half ago. The Office for National Statistics also revealed Tuesday that job vacancies remained above a million for the second month running, clear evidence that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors, particularly hospitality, as a result of the pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union. Wages also rose steeply, though the agency stressed that the figures continue to be skewed by the impact of the pandemic on wages a year ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Job vacancies hit 20-year high as market rebounds after Covid

Job vacancies in the UK have hit their highest level since records began 20 years ago.There were some 1.102 million roles open between July and September, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, an increase of 318,000 from the pre-coronavirus period of January to March 2020.It was also the second month running in which the three-month average topped 1 million, as the jobs market continued its recovery. The rate of unemployment fell to 4.5 per cent between June and August, down from 4.6 per cent in the quarter to July, the ONS added.In another sign of the buoyant recruitment...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Shropshire Star

Heathrow passenger numbers at 38% of pre-pandemic levels

Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared with 6.8 million during the same month in 2019. Heathrow’s passenger numbers last month were at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced. Just 2.6 million people travelled through the west London airport in September, compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
actionforex.com

Canada: Employment Returns to Pre-Pandemic Level in September

The Canadian labour market added 157k positions in September, well above the consensus median call for a gain of 60k jobs. This brough employment back to its pre-pandemic (February 2020) level. Gains were concentrated in full-time (+194k) employment, while part-time (-37k) employment fell last month. The labour force also expanded...
AGRICULTURE
routesonline.com

Hawaiian CEO: Domestic US Capacity Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Levels

Hawaiian Airlines said pressure from the delta variant of COVID-19 has eased, brightening the carrier's prospects for building back its network. “We saw a very good recovery for the first half of this year from the US domestic market for travel to Hawaii, and by July we were actually exceeding the capacity we had flown [on US domestic routes to Hawaii] before the pandemic, and had seen load factors fully recover,” Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram told the Aviation Week Network this week at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Spain's foreign tourism soars but well below pre-pandemic level

MADRID (Reuters) - Foreign tourism to Spain rose rapidly in August as looser travel restrictions tempted back summer sunseekers though visitor numbers remained at around half their pre-pandemic levels, official statistics showed on Monday. The number of foreign tourists visiting in August more than doubled from a year ago to...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

UK Q2 GDP growth finalized at 5.5% qoq, still -3.3% below pre-pandemic level

UK Q2 GDP growth was finalized at 5.5% qoq, revised up from 4.8% qoq. GDP remained -3.3% below the pre-pandemic level at Q4 2019. In output terms, the largest contributors to this increase were from wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, and social work activities.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Irish August travel numbers rise, but still below pre-pandemic levels

DUBLIN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The number of people arriving and leaving Ireland roughly doubled between July and August as the country relaxed some of Europe’s toughest travel restrictions, but numbers were just one-third of pre-pandemic levels, data showed on Thursday. Ireland has been repeatedly criticised by its largest airlines,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Scottish economy set to return to pre-pandemic levels quicker than expected

Scotland’s economy is set to recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously thought but economists are warning of disruption over winter caused by inflation, supply chain shortages and a possible spike in unemployment.The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) has reported strong economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 but said there are significant risks that could see the recovery “flatten off or even go into reverse”.The Strathclyde University research institute now forecasts economic growth of 6.5% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022, with the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels by April next year – three months earlier than expected.Its...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Owner of Airport Eateries Sees Revenue Surge to 53% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

SSP Group, which operates foodservice sites in airports and railway stations in 35 countries, on Wednesday (Sept. 29) announced that its revenues in the last week were roughly 53% of 2019 levels, according to a pre-close trading announcement on the company’s website. Third-quarter revenues increased to 27% of 2019 levels, resulting in second-half revenue of 37%, with projections of nearly 50% in the fourth quarter.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

As home prices soar beyond reach, we’ve a government inquiry almost designed not to tell us why

Never has an inquiry into the skyrocketing price of homes been more urgent. Rarely has one been as insultingly ill-suited as the one underway right now. Midway through last year in the midst of COVID, the average forecast of the 22 leading economists who took part in The Conversation mid-year survey was for no increase in home prices whatsoever in the year ahead (actually for slight falls). At that time the typical (median) Sydney house price was A$1 million, where it stayed until the end of the year. Then it took off. In the ten months to the start of this month the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy