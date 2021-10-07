Fine-dining and fulfillment fuel Posto Pizza’s premium pies | Review

The Spicy features Italian plum tomato Sauce, fresh mozz, Calabrian Salami, shaved sweet onion, Calabrian chili, Goat Cheese and Mike's Hot Honey. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

“This meatball reminds me of my grandmother’s,” my companion said, smiling down at the vast spread in front of us.

Colorful chopped panzanella salad ($8) with bright tomatoes and briny olives and chewy hunks of bread; two lovely pizzas, charred crusts bubbly, laden with thin-sliced meats, bitter arugula, creamy goat cheese and more. There was wine and water and, of course, soda. You can’t have pizza without soda.

But he went for another slice of the hefty, half-pound meatball in its thick, warm bath of sauce, crowned with a dollop of ricotta ($6).

“The one who used to hit you with a wooden spoon?” I asked.

“Yes,” he said, looking up, smiling bigger. “That’s how I knew she loved me.”

There was a lot of love on that farm-style table at Posto Pizza, a charming new operation in the city of Celebration. The company was charming, too, but you don’t need any to enjoy the pizza.

The fine-dining chops behind it make it very good company all by itself.

São Paulo native Michel Revy and his Floridian fiancée, Ali Gowen, opened the place following a series of furloughs from his gig as executive chef for Todd English’s bluezoo at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin.

Revy served as sous chef for the resort’s Il Mulino before that and at the helm of Lakeland’s Posto 9 for a couple of years, too, a place my predecessor Scott Joseph liked enough to call a “destination-worthy restaurant with charm, atmosphere and very good food” back in 2017.

“It’s part of the way we got the name,” says Gowen. “We were going back and forth on what to name the pizza place. And finally, he Googled ‘place’ in Italian and it’s ‘posto.’”

They figured it was a sign.

If you’re dining in — and I’d recommend it for a first visit, you always want to savor that char optimally — grab a larger table and spread it out family-style, nipping at a bit of everything as you go. Stab a hunk of fresh mozz from the salad to enjoy with a backward bite of bubbly crust. This, after perhaps knife-and-forking the pie’s center.

Neapolitan pizza is usually a little wet here. You can lift and do the little tuck-fold thing that is occasionally seen, but these pies are made for cutlery — at the very least where the Spicy ($19) is concerned. This one, off the “Craft” section of the menu, might be a *tad* overtopped for Neapolitan (if you’re scoring it on some Naples-official card), but you won’t mind.

We didn’t.

Plus, it’s not precisely Neapolitan.

Posto’s gorgeous gas-assist oven can crank to 900 degrees and cook a pizza in a minute and a half, but Revy fires his pies in the 700-750 range for a leisurely 3-4-minute bake. He uses Super Nuvola flour from Caputo, which isn’t “00″ — the standard for Neapolitan — but “0.”

“It’s made to be kind of a mix between the crunch of the New York pizza and the fluffiness of the Neapolitan,” he tells me.

It’s eerie because with one bite of the Prosciutto pie ($19), laden with Prosciutto di Parma and lightly bitter arugula, I remarked that the slice felt as if these two styles had somehow procreated.

The Spicy was wetter.

Hot honey and the piquant oil of Calabrian salami pooled in the crease — reminiscent of New York-style slices scarfed on the street (pros lean forward; you know that grease is running down your arm and dripping off your elbow) — but a quick flip of the tip and it’s an Italian-style alley-oop into your pizza-piehole.

Speaking of reminiscent, this place and its clean, casual vibe kinda reminds me of the short-lived-but-beloved Pizzeria Roberti on Chickasaw Trail, but with much more room to spread out. A large-format chalkboard gives you the gist of the menu — there’s a more detailed laminated version to be had on clipboards — so feel free to sit and peruse either before ordering at the counter.

Pizza Fridays have been a thing for Gowen and Revy for some time and it’s something they wanted to recreate here.

“I feel like you could have girls’ night here, you could have a date here and it would also be OK to bring your family here,” she says.

I agree, but I’m glad there were none on our visit, so that we could spread our banquet out like New York Italian royalty — kind of like my date’s grandma, a tiny lady with a towering wooden spoon for a scepter.

The Spicy’s flavors are layered. Let it cool just a little and it, too, becomes foldable, with melding flavors — the goat cheese! the salami! — that come together in something evocative of spicy sausage lasagna, rich and satisfying, except you can hold it in one hand and spear a balsamic laden crouton with the other.

Bread here — like the Tasso ham for the Hawaiian pizza, which macerates along with pineapple before meeting shaved jalapeños on dough that’s aged a minimum of 48 hours, more often 72 — is made in-house. It sometimes becomes those croutons. Or, two or three days later, a milky, pasty panade for the meatballs where it merges with 80/20 beef and sausage that Revy also makes himself.

“I thought we were opening a pizzeria,” he jokes, “but I’m busy prepping the whole day as though I’m in a fine-dining restaurant, so it’s really fulfilling.”

So, too, I bet, are the sous vide crème brulee and ricotta cheesecake on the dessert menu that we didn’t have room for. Or the mushrooms on the Mushroom & Sausage pie, cooked in the fat from bacon made in-house. Celebration’s a haul for me, but I’m going to have to go back — something I don’t often do with pizzerias. They’re usually “one and done” experiments.

New pizza joints sometimes get overhyped in our city — and that’s okay, I guess. People like what they like.

I like this one.

“Pizza is simple, but it’s hard to do it right,” says Revy. “We just want to do the right thing.”

Even on paper plates, it shows.

If you go: 41 Blake Blvd. in Celebration, 321-939-4300, postopizza.com

