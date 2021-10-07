Effort helps communities, Fort Knox find common ground
With a daytime population of 25,200 and an economic impact of $2.6 billion, Fort Knox and its missions are a commodity to be preserved, local officials say. That’s why the Lincoln Trail Area Development’s Mission Knox has worked with the Department of Defense to identify potential setbacks to communities and the post alike by developing a Compatible Use Plan, District Executive Director Mike Burress said.www.thenewsenterprise.com
Comments / 0