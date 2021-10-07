Mailbox Power Releases Version 3.0, a Significant Technological Upgrade
Direct Mail marketing and lead generation company Mailbox Power launches version 3.0 of its innovative software. Mailbox Power Co-CEOs Joe Kenemore and Justin Biggs announced a significant upgrade to the company’s automation platform on October 2. Mailbox Power 3.0 builds upon the success the Utah-based software technology company has already generated with its one-of-a-kind technology that now includes an Auto Image Merge feature.martechseries.com
