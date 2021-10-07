Mailbox Power Releases Version 3.0, a Significant Technological Upgrade

The Information Technology Services (ITS) department is involved in many projects this fall in an effort to provide the College with the latest technology. For the first time ever, ITS is attempting a wholesale replacement of HFC administrative computers. At least 500 new PCs will be distributed to HFC staff. Any PC more than a year old will be replaced. The replacement project does not include academic machines, which are purchased through academic department budgets. Because the new PCs each come with a new monitor, anyone who wants a second monitor will be able to have one of the existing monitors.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO