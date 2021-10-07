CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailbox Power Releases Version 3.0, a Significant Technological Upgrade

Cover picture for the articleDirect Mail marketing and lead generation company Mailbox Power launches version 3.0 of its innovative software. Mailbox Power Co-CEOs Joe Kenemore and Justin Biggs announced a significant upgrade to the company’s automation platform on October 2. Mailbox Power 3.0 builds upon the success the Utah-based software technology company has already generated with its one-of-a-kind technology that now includes an Auto Image Merge feature.

Microsoft releases a beta version of “Windows 11”

Microsoft recently launched a new trial version of Windows 11 systems, in preparation for the upcoming release of the final version. Microsoft experts have said that Windows 11 systems will significantly improve the performance of computers and reduce the power consumption rates in these devices’ processors and their random access memories, as well as being compatible with a wide range of devices that may work. with somewhat old components.
vmware.com

It's Time to Upgrade to the Latest Version of the VMware Workspace ONE Access Connector

We are excited to announce the release of version 21.08 of the VMware Workspace ONE Access connector and on-premises Workspace ONE Access appliance, made available earlier this month. The latest version of the Workspace ONE Access connector is an essential tool for both SaaS and on-premises variants of Workspace ONE Access. This connector allows integrating with your on-premises directories, authentication methods, and virtual desktop infrastructure.
Benzinga

KULR Technology Shares Climb As The US DoT Upgrades Battery Coverage

The U.S. Department of Transportation modified KULR Technology Group Inc's (NYSE: KULR) existing DoT Special Permit (SP21139). The upgraded permit now includes transportation reused, refurbished, and retrofitted lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling, reducing administrative requirements for customers by streamlining real-time operations, which provide substantial cost and time savings. The...
