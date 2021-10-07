CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terminus Lands in New Tech B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q3 2021 Report

By Business Wire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport by independent research firms cites Terminus as the only late stage vendor in both embedded and standalone CDP functionality segments. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced it has been included in the Forrester New Tech B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q3 2021 Report. Terminus is the only included late stage vendor in both the embedded and standalone customer data platform (CDP) functionality segments.

mParticle Launches New Data Planning Tools and Templates to Help Marketers, Developers and Product Managers Realize the Full Benefit of Customer Data

Leading Customer Data Infrastructure Company Delivers Solutions to Improve Data Quality; Establishes Industry Standard for Data Planning Best Practices. mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced new Data Planning tools and best practices to help marketers, developers and product managers realize the full benefit of customer data by simplifying data plan implementation and mitigating dirty data.
InMobi Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Appsumer Analytics and Insights Platform to Power Performance Marketers Around the Globe

Deal Brings Unified Intelligence to Mobile Marketing and Deeper Understanding of Marketing Effectiveness; Improves Business Performance for Global Advertisers. InMobi, a leading provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies that help businesses fuel growth, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appsumer, a performance insights platform for mobile app advertisers that provides a 360-degree view of marketing spend across channels, allowing advertisers to turn complex data into rich insights. Based in London, Appsumer has been the intelligence platform of choice for performance marketing teams at consumer brands, including Miniclip, Picsart, Viber and more. The company was funded by Galvanise Capital and named a Top 100 UK start-up.
Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

Supports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains. Loftware, Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.
Refinitiv's GIACT® Adds Global Consumer and Business Identity Verification to its EPIC Platform®

GIACT, a Refinitiv company, today announced that it has added a global consumer and business identity verification solution, gIDENTIFY® Global, to its EPIC Platform. gIDENTIFY Global represents a significant advancement in global identity verification, allowing U.S. organizations to validate non-U.S. persons across 38 countries and businesses across 11 countries, respectively.
SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace Drives Internal Mobility and Upskilling to Help Organizations Future-Proof Their Business

SAP SE today announced SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace, a new solution that connects workers with individualized recommendations to fuel personal growth and development and increase organizational agility. Backed by a capabilities framework, the SAP SuccessFactors Opportunity Marketplace solution goes beyond traditional skills-based matching to consider an individual’s interests, workstyles and...
Matas Builds Further Customer Loyalty With Matas Plus, Powered by Agillic

Health and beauty retailer Matas already runs one of Denmark’s most successful customer clubs, Club Matas, with 1.7 million members. Now, they have added a new sister to the Matas family, the subscription-based Club Matas Plus, which includes special offers, extra points and free deliveries. And already, thanks to successful in-store recruitment and a decade of performant omnichannel strategy powered by Agillic, Club Matas Plus is yet another example of our client’s success in omnichannel execution.
OneTrust Previewing Trust Platform at TrustWeek 2021

OneTrust’s platform brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG to transform compliance into trust as a competitive advantage. Tomorrow, during the opening keynote of OneTrust user conference TrustWeek, OneTrust will share details of the product roadmap and overall trust platform. During the live-streamed session, OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday and Chief Strategy Officer Blake Brannon will detail how companies can bring together privacy, data governance, ESG, ethics and compliance, and security into a centralized platform of trust that achieves measurable business outcomes.
Okta Advances Customer Identity with Auth0 and New Okta Features

New capabilities for customer identity and access management drive increased business agility, better security outcomes, and more frictionless user experiences across the enterprise. Okta, Inc., the leading independent identity provider, today will announce continued growth and advancements in both Okta’s and Auth0’s Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) offerings at...
Financial Institutions Leverage Compliance Systems' Simplicity Mobile to Produce Mobile Content

Mobility-based solution brings innovation to compliance documentation with easy personalization and flexible control over document content. Compliance Systems, the financial industry’s leading provider of modern digital and dynamic compliance documentation, announced today that its new Simplicity Mobile solution is helping financial institutions like Nicolet Bank, 1st Colonial Community Bank, and Magnolia State Bank, extend their mobile reach and remove the friction customers experience when opening accounts through digital channels.
The Great Marketing Declutter: New Accenture Research Reveals How a Small Group of Marketers Are Thriving Despite Constant Market Disruption

Research finds certain marketing organizations are outperforming their peers in revenue growth, profitability and customer satisfaction. Nearly 70% of marketing executives globally say that the past year has completely exhausted their employees, found new research from Accenture. While this comes as no surprise given the heightened levels of employee burnout cited around the world, there is a silver lining.
TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Company

TowerData, LLC (“TowerData”), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC (“FreshAddress”), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.
Publishers and Brands View Commerce Content as a Key Revenue Driver

Two new reports from impact.com show brands with at least 20 content publisher partners are 2X as likely to see increased revenue and publishers expect revenue from commerce content to grow by more than 50%. impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform supporting over 480K active partnerships for more than...
OpenText Offers New MDR Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience & Compliance

Reduce risk and impact of ransomware and advanced security threats while enabling compliance. OpenText announced two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.
Sailthru Enhances Personalization Algorithm To Ensure Maximum Performance After Apple MPP Changes

Personalization Send Time Supports Customers In the Face of an Evolving Privacy Landscape. Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, announced improvements to Personalization Send Time enabling customers to optimize customer engagement by using a blend of metrics to calculate the best time to send emails to individuals. Sailthru has also added Apple Mail client detection in the platform, which will allow for accurate segmentation and reporting. The world of privacy continues to evolve and these latest Sailthru updates enable marketers to maximize their reach and impact in light of the Apple Mail Privacy Protection release changes with iOS 15.
Bizagi Announces Process Mining and Innovative New Delivery Model

Leading automation platform now includes process mining to help customers to further optimize business transformation initiatives. Bizagi, a leader in low-code automation, has made a series of platform announcements at Bizagi Catalyst, the annual event for process automation and transformation professionals. The virtual conference brings together people from across the globe to discuss success strategies and best practices for automation and transformation programs.
New Report Finds 83% Of Consumers Worldwide Would Browse or Buy Products in Messaging Conversations

Positive consumer sentiment toward AI-powered messaging has almost doubled in the last year. LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in Conversational AI, revealed the 2021 results from its Consumer Preferences for Conversational Commerce & AI report, providing a global outlook on how consumers view conversational commerce, customer care, and Conversational AI. The survey, which fielded responses from over 5,000 participants worldwide, found that consumers are looking to browse and buy through messaging now more than ever before.
KERV is Supporting Holiday Growth in E-Commerce & Digital Video

Interactive video technology allows creative agility & optimization for holiday campaigns. KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR-driven interactive video and data for brands, is bridging the gap between content and commerce during this holiday season where digital video ad spend and e-commerce are on the rise and could be highest in the history of this advertising segment.
Bauer Media UK Signs With Veritone to Supercharge Audio and Video Campaigns

Veritone Discovery Offers a Comprehensive, Customisable Analytics Suite for Audio and Video Data. Veritone, Inc. , creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced a new collaborative effort with Bauer Media UK, part of the Bauer Media Group, to have their project management, programming and strategy teams leverage the Veritone Discovery solution to quickly and efficiently find audio buried in content libraries.
VHT Promotes 'The Voice of the Customer' with Acquisition of Survey Dynamix

VHT’s customers, which include some of the world’s top brands, can now gain direct insight into the experiences of their customers by asking them what they think — right when it matters most. VHT, a leading provider of customer-experience software, has acquired Survey Dynamix, a provider of customer-feedback technology based...
9fin Raises £8M Series A to Expand its Debt Capital Markets Intelligence Platform to the US

Redalpine led the investment round, and was joined by previous investors Fly Ventures, and high net worth angels. Total investment raised to date is over £10M. 9fin, a leading provider of data, news and predictive analytics for debt capital markets, has today announced an £8M Series A round to fuel its expansion into the US. The company is opening a New York office following increased demand from existing customers in Europe.
