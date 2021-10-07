Terminus Lands in New Tech B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q3 2021 Report
Report by independent research firms cites Terminus as the only late stage vendor in both embedded and standalone CDP functionality segments. Terminus, the only account-based engagement platform built to deliver more pipeline and revenue through multi-channel account-based marketing (ABM), today announced it has been included in the Forrester New Tech B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q3 2021 Report. Terminus is the only included late stage vendor in both the embedded and standalone customer data platform (CDP) functionality segments.martechseries.com
