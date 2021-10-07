CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranosys Scores a Double Win With 2021 Adobe Partner Award and Marketo Success Story

Cover picture for the articleRanosys has been named SEA Commercial Partner of the Year by Adobe. Registering a double win, Ranosys was published as a success story by Adobe Marketo Engage. Ranosys, a leading digital commerce, digital transformation, and product engineering company has been named SEA Commercial Partner of the Year by Adobe. Registering a double win, Ranosys was recently published as a success story by Adobe Marketo Engage on its digital platform.

