Social Solutions Wins 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius
Company recognized for demonstrating exceptional support for their employees and communities during an unprecedented year of uncertainty. Social Solutions Global, the leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations, today announced it has won a 2021 TrustRadius Tech Cares Award. The company was recognized for its exceptional support and care for its employees, customers, communities and the environment.martechseries.com
