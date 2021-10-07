Eugene DePasquale says he's moving closer to a rematch against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry
Eugene DePasquale filed the paperwork in late November 2020 shortly after he lost his bid in the 10th congressional district to run against Rep. Scott Perry again in 2022. In those late months of a tumultuous year, it was mostly a formality for the former Democratic state auditor general. The paperwork kept his congressional campaign committee active and able to pay the bills, while also potentially fundraising for the next election cycle.www.ellwoodcityledger.com
