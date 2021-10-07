Dune Director Reveals If He Was Approached To Helm The Batman

Michael Keaton revealed that he can still fit into that Batman suit after 30 years. The star appeared on Stephen Colbert's show to talk about his return to the iconic role. He left no doubt that he could fit into the old suit just fine and took a second to joke about how many Batmen there have been since he took up the mantle on the big screen. "Svelte as ever," Keaton joked. "Same dimensions. Same fitting. It was great, it was great. I don't know how many there are? Like 77 Batmans. They probably should form their own union." So, clearly there's no trouble getting back in the saddle, but being Batman will require him to do some big physical activities. It will be interesting to see how The Flash approaches a version of the hero that's much older than the ones we tend to see on-screen.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO