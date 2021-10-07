CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Eugene DePasquale says he's moving closer to a rematch against U.S. Rep. Scott Perry

Pocono Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene DePasquale filed the paperwork in late November 2020 shortly after he lost his bid in the 10th congressional district to run against Rep. Scott Perry again in 2022. In those late months of a tumultuous year, it was mostly a formality for the former Democratic state auditor general. The paperwork kept his congressional campaign committee active and able to pay the bills, while also potentially fundraising for the next election cycle.

www.poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
York Dispatch Online

It's time for Scott Perry to go

If Scott Perry truly believes the false claims he spouted about election fraud following last November's presidential election, he has fallen into a conspiracy theory rabbit hole and needs to resign from Congress. If Perry doesn't believe those claims he repeated for months, he's deliberately lying to his constituents to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
northwestgeorgianews.com

A report by Senate Democrats targeted Pa. Republicans Scott Perry, Doug Mastriano for aiding Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election

WASHINGTON — An investigation by U.S. Senate Democrats has singled out two Pennsylvania Republicans — U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and State Sen. Doug Mastriano — as key figures who used false and debunked theories to pressure the country’s top law enforcement officials to investigate the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
York Dispatch Online

'Subverting Justice': Senate report shines light on Scott Perry's role in Trump's failed power grab

A Senate report detailing President Donald Trump's efforts to remain in power following his 2020 election loss highlighted the roles played by U.S. Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Republicans who represent parts of York County. The interim report, titled "Subverting Justice," recommended that both lawmakers be investigated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Congressional report sheds more light on U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s role in Trump’s post-election battles

More detail about Congressman Scott Perry’s role in helping former President Donald Trump cling to power after his 2020 election defeat is contained in a newly-released “interim report” on Trump’s interactions with top U.S. Department of Justice officials in the weeks between Trump’s election defeat and President Joe Biden’s inauguration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee is prepared to bring criminal contempt charges against anyone who doesn't comply with subpoenas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Eugene Depasquale
Person
Donald Trump
KREX

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud. More than 11 months after Americans picked their president and almost nine months since Biden was inaugurated, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#U S#Democratic#House#Republican#The New York Times
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Pocono Record

Letter: Republicans don’t need access to voter information

Whereas: Donald Trump won the 2016 Pennsylvania election by a mere 44,000 votes, a fraction of 1%. Whereas: Trump lost Pennsylvania to Joe Biden in 2020 by over 80,000 votes. Whereas: A recount of the 2020 election would cost Pennsylvania well over 10 million taxpayer dollars. Whereas: Voters’ sensitive private...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Telegraph

Trump draws up Republican 'hitlist' ahead of '2024 run'

Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House or on Twitter, but his influence on the Republican party shows no sign of waning. The barrage of messages to supporters endorsing candidates for the next mid-term elections is relentless as he tries to remake the GOP in his image.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy