Instruqt Announces Webhook Integrations That Easily Connect Real-Time, Event-Based Data in the Virtual IT Labs to the Growth Stacks and LMS

By prweb
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew capabilities for Instruqt content creators to get visibility fast to act quickly and decisively to drive business outcomes. Instruqt, a next-generation hands-on virtual IT lab platform for software adoption, is pleased to announce the launch of webhook integrations. The availability of webhooks provides the opportunity to easily integrate Instruqt with third-party systems by subscribing to events in the labs. These events offer real-time insights based on the activity of users and sandboxes.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
