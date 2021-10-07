Instruqt Announces Webhook Integrations That Easily Connect Real-Time, Event-Based Data in the Virtual IT Labs to the Growth Stacks and LMS
New capabilities for Instruqt content creators to get visibility fast to act quickly and decisively to drive business outcomes. Instruqt, a next-generation hands-on virtual IT lab platform for software adoption, is pleased to announce the launch of webhook integrations. The availability of webhooks provides the opportunity to easily integrate Instruqt with third-party systems by subscribing to events in the labs. These events offer real-time insights based on the activity of users and sandboxes.martechseries.com
