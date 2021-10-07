OpSec Security Introduces OpSec ® Inspire, the Future of Digital Printed Brand Authentication Solutions
Delivering multi-level security and brand enhancement features faster and more sustainably. OpSec Security, the leading global provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is pleased to announce OpSec® Inspire, the future of fully integrated brand protection and multi-layered security. With this innovation, OpSec extends its leadership position in digital brand protection, providing highly secure full color authentication on-product solutions – delivered with superior personalization, shorter production runs, and added multi-layered security – while supporting OpSec’s customers’ speed to market and sustainability objectives.martechseries.com
