Perpetua Benchmark Report: Cost to play on Sponsored Products continued to increase but so do conversions, up 30% YoY
Perpetua, a global leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software today released their 2021 Q3 Benchmark Report showcasing the most important trends and metrics from Q3 2021, on Amazon and Instacart, to help inform marketplace advertising strategy and prepare for what to expect in Q4 and beyond. The report found Sponsored Brands Click Through Rate (CTR) up 44% and Sponsored Product CTR up 32% compared to Q3 2020, at a higher Cost per Acquisition (CPA), meaning while they were more expensive to buy they earned the attention of shoppers with highly engaging ads.martechseries.com
