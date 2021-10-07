Perpetua Benchmark Report: Cost to play on Sponsored Products continued to increase but so do conversions, up 30% YoY

Largest investment to date values GRIN at $910 Million as the company triples its YoY revenue. Investment will propel the launch of new solutions for DTC Brands and Creators. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, today announced it has closed a $110 million Series B funding round led by Lone Pine Capital. The round also included participation from BOND, a host of top content creators like Danielle Bernstein (of WeWoreWhat), Devon Levesque, The Chainsmokers, and others, in addition to existing investors like Imaginary Ventures. The new funding increases GRIN’s overall valuation to $910 million and will allow the company to continue growing its executive leadership team, expand into international markets and continue working toward its vision of building the infrastructure for the creator economy.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO