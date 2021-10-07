Visa Chooses Callsign as Their Preferred Behavioral Biometric and Device Intelligence Identity Partner
Callsign joins the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program. Visa chooses Callsign, as their preferred behavioral biometric digital and device intelligence identity provider. Under the agreement, Visa will introduce Callsign’s behavioral biometric and device fingerprinting solutions to the Visa network of financial institutions, payment service providers (PSPs), and merchants across Europe.martechseries.com
Comments / 0