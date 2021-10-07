CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa Chooses Callsign as Their Preferred Behavioral Biometric and Device Intelligence Identity Partner

Cover picture for the articleCallsign joins the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program. Visa chooses Callsign, as their preferred behavioral biometric digital and device intelligence identity provider. Under the agreement, Visa will introduce Callsign’s behavioral biometric and device fingerprinting solutions to the Visa network of financial institutions, payment service providers (PSPs), and merchants across Europe.

martechseries.com

Recorded Future Launches Identity Intelligence Module to Validate Authenticity of Digital Identities

Industry-First, Intelligence-Centric Product Offers Source of Truth for Identity. Recorded Future, the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, announced the expansion of its Intelligence Platform with the Identity Intelligence module, the source of truth for validating digital identity authenticity. Digital identities are the passport to access online world, and threat actors are aggressively exploiting this universal but susceptible dataset of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Providing clarity to this expansive attack surface, Recorded Future is able to disrupt adversaries by enabling intelligence-driven validation of identities across the digital world.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Refinitiv’s GIACT® Adds Global Consumer and Business Identity Verification to its EPIC Platform®

GIACT, a Refinitiv company, today announced that it has added a global consumer and business identity verification solution, gIDENTIFY® Global, to its EPIC Platform. gIDENTIFY Global represents a significant advancement in global identity verification, allowing U.S. organizations to validate non-U.S. persons across 38 countries and businesses across 11 countries, respectively.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

dunnhumby Announces Prithvesh Katoch as New Global Head of Client Data Services

Dunnhumby, a world leader in Customer Data Science has announced Prithvesh Katoch as its new Global Head of Client Data Services. In his role as Global Head of Client Data Services, Prithvesh will lead dunnhumby’s global team of data professionals to discover, enhance and enable dunnhumby’s clients’ data assets, allowing brands and retailers to engage better with their customers as individuals.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TowerData and FreshAddress Merge to Form Premier Email Data Company

TowerData, LLC (“TowerData”), a leading technology company that powers email-based identity matching solutions, has merged with TZP’s portfolio company FreshAddress, LLC (“FreshAddress”), an email marketing intelligence company that helps businesses clean, protect, and grow their email lists for maximum return on investment. The merger is supported by a strategic investment from TZP Group (“TZP”), a multi-strategy private equity firm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Identity#A Visa#Biometrics#Martech#Stackla Callsign#Axle Ai#App
martechseries.com

Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

Supports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains. Loftware, Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenText Offers New MDR Solutions to Enhance Cyber Resilience & Compliance

Reduce risk and impact of ransomware and advanced security threats while enabling compliance. OpenText announced two new MDR offerings designed to meet the unique requirements of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). The addition of Webroot MDR powered by Blackpoint Cyber and OpenText MDR Service to the OpenText Security & Protection Cloud provides SMBs and MSPs of all sizes and industries a choice of MDR that fits their business needs, IT environments, and compliance requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Habu and Ibotta Partner to Provide Exclusive Data through Privacy- and Governance-Safe Collaboration to Power Advanced Analytics, Measurement, and Attribution for CPG Companies

Innovative Analytics and Measurement Solutions Allow Brands to Succeed in New Cookieless World. Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, announced its partnership with leading rewards platform and technology company, Ibotta. The partnership enables CPG companies to securely and seamlessly access high-value transaction data in privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments and empowers brands to unlock and accelerate new insights to fuel profile enrichment, journey analysis, and closed-loop attribution.
BUSINESS
TheConversationCanada

The COVID-19 pandemic has made us reliant on digital technologies, eroding our privacy

In 2019, more than two billion people had an internet connection — more than 60 billion Google searches per month and 156 million emails were sent per minute. These statistics hint at the intensity and penetration of the internet in our daily interactions. And over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the increase in our collective dependence on digital technologies for our professional, social and recreational needs. One of the outcomes of this increased dependence is the subjection of our everyday work and personal lives to increased surveillance. ...
INTERNET
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Avast Bolsters its Technology Division with Three Key Appointments

Daria Loi is appointed as Head of Innovation, Siggi Stefnisson joins as Head of Avast Threat Lab, and Andrew B. Gardner, PhD steps into the new role of Vice President of Research & AI. Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy, has announced three new strategic appointments strengthening...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Matas Builds Further Customer Loyalty With Matas Plus, Powered by Agillic

Health and beauty retailer Matas already runs one of Denmark’s most successful customer clubs, Club Matas, with 1.7 million members. Now, they have added a new sister to the Matas family, the subscription-based Club Matas Plus, which includes special offers, extra points and free deliveries. And already, thanks to successful in-store recruitment and a decade of performant omnichannel strategy powered by Agillic, Club Matas Plus is yet another example of our client’s success in omnichannel execution.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

IBM Commits to Skill 30 Million People Globally by 2030

The company announces more than 170 new partnerships and program expansions in more than 30 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. IBM unveiled a groundbreaking commitment and global plan to provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030. To achieve this goal, IBM is announcing a clear roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. The effort will leverage IBM’s existing programs and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SafeGraph Launches Global POI Dataset, Becoming the Worldwide Leader in Places Data

SafeGraph’s newest dataset provides accurate, precise, and up-to-date data on millions of global points of interest. SafeGraph – a global data company that specializes in providing high quality data on places – announced a launch of their Global Brands dataset that includes point of interest (POI) data on any brand around the world. Customers of SafeGraph use Global Brands data to track retail location open/close trends, understand global market footprints, and more. A free sample of Global Brands data can be found at safegraph.com/global-brands.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Equifax Launches Digital Identity as a Service

Introduces Innovation Partnership with Bonifii as a first adopter of new solution. Equifax today announced the launch of its new Digital Identity as a Service capability as well as an Innovation Partnership with Bonifii as a first adopter of the new solution. “The Equifax Cloud™ is helping our partners and...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Axiad Joins FIDO Alliance to Further an Identity-first Mindset, Helping Organizations Realize the Benefits of Passwordless

Axiad is committed to the FIDO Alliance mission of changing the nature of authentication. Axiad, a leading provider of cloud-based passwordless authentication and secure interactions for users and machines, today announced its membership in the FIDO Alliance, an association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. The FIDO Alliance promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Clickatell Announces Chat Commerce Platform with New Payment Capabilities

Brands can now deliver immediate value to consumers through chat. Visit Clickatell at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, booth #1740 to demo new chat payment capabilities. Clickatell, a leader in mobile communications and chat commerce, announced it will unveil new payment capabilities via its Chat Commerce Platform at Money 20/20 Las Vegas, Oct. 24-27. Clickatell helps businesses easily deploy payments in chat channels with low to no execution risk associated with regulatory considerations, payment ecosystem of payer and payees, and consumer adoption on the most popular chat channels.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Attentive Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner

Attentive selected as a preferred SMS-first marketplace for BigCommerce; Launches integration for BigCommerce customers. Attentive, a leading text message marketing platform, today announced it has been named BigCommerce’s Preferred SMS-first Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Attentive’s text messaging platform. Additionally, BigCommerce customers can now seamlessly deploy the Attentive tag through the BigCommerce extension. Attentive’s app is available through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

UiPath Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Power Robotic Process Automation Analytics in the Cloud

Enables customers to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys to the next level. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) analytics solution that measures, reports, and aligns enterprise automation operations with strategic business outcomes. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

ViacomCBS Enters Strategic NFT Partnership with RECUR

Multi-year pact will offer innovative digital collectables across the ViacomCBS portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc. announced a strategic partnership with leading non-fungible token (NFT) company RECUR to create a fan-focused platform that will bring the company’s iconic IP and cherished franchises that transcend generations to the space. Through this agreement, ViacomCBS and RECUR will create a unified environment where fans can buy, collect and trade NFTs as digital products and collectables across ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of consumer brands, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks Inc.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OneTrust Previewing Trust Platform at TrustWeek 2021

OneTrust’s platform brings together privacy, security, ethics, and ESG to transform compliance into trust as a competitive advantage. Tomorrow, during the opening keynote of OneTrust user conference TrustWeek, OneTrust will share details of the product roadmap and overall trust platform. During the live-streamed session, OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday and Chief Strategy Officer Blake Brannon will detail how companies can bring together privacy, data governance, ESG, ethics and compliance, and security into a centralized platform of trust that achieves measurable business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MediaMath Puts Marketers in Control of Their Advertising Stacks; Enhanced Demand Side Platform Purpose Built for Signal-Agnostic, Flexible, Transparent Programmatic Ad Buying

MediaMath, acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies announced it has redesigned, key elements of its omnichannel platform that combines a flexible identity foundation, complete supply chain accountability, and infinite customization of components with new and enhanced workflows for traders and supply managers. Marketing Technology News: IDC’s...
TECHNOLOGY

