Read our previous reviews for Marvel’s ‘What If’ here. There are spoilers for Marvel’s ‘What If’ episode eight ahead!. To break up the happy-go-lucky feeling of What If…Thor Were an Only Child was the ending of the episode. A platoon of Ultron drones, followed by an Ultron who has all the infinity stones in his possession, strolls through the universal portal. But what? How could this be? In Avengers: Age of Ultron, our heroes diverted Ultron from using Vision’s body as a vessel. In the penultimate episode, What If…Ultron Won, that’s not the case. Going with the through-line of Marvel villains who gain an air of superiority of “saving the world” for themselves, overpowered android lays waste to everything. And that’s just with the mind stone.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO