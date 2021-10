Last night the Fishers Tigers Girls Cross Country team ran under the lights in heavy rain and placed 8th in the Nike Valley Twilight Meet in Terre Haute! Leading the way once again for the Tigers was Elizabeth Barrett, who placed 12th overall! Anna Runion ran a season’s best time to be the second Tiger across the line, followed by Megan Mybeck, Emma Schwertfeger, and Aubrey Baldwin. Athlete of the Meet honors went to Addie Kane, who was the sixth finisher for the Tigers.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO