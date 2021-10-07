CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Heart Gallery of Tampa teams up with 60 local businesses

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
The Heart Gallery of Tampa is teaming up with 60 businesses across Hillsborough County to help older foster children find forever homes.

The innovative nonprofit — which uses gorgeous photography from volunteer artists to promote the adoption program, which specializes in older children, children with special needs, and more — will display information on 60 kids at 60 different locations, including Buddy Brew Coffee .

The gorgeous photos at each location will feature a QR Code that provides users with more information on the Heart Gallery of Tampa and its children.
For more information on the Heart Gallery of Tampa, go here.

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

