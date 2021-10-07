CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our actions have consequences—let's think about it and make sure they are good ones

 7 days ago

In a recent edition of The News Democrat, the newspaper reported on an issue at the schools involving vandalism inspired by a popular social media app, TikTok. Unfortunately, teens today are easily inspired by moronic acts perpetuated by others that are broadcast freely by social media. As middle-agers, we like to scowl at younger people for these events, but the fact is, we had our own recipes for ignorance “back-in-the day”— we just didn’t have the means of mass communication that is readily available today to put our ignorance on display for all to see.

Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
abc10.com

A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

Have you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
Central Michigan Life

COLUMN: Local journalists are under attack, make sure you know our rights

Reporter Brendan Quealy, who works at the Traverse City Record-Eagle where I interned this summer, was pushed up against a fence and punched in the face last month while covering an anti-mask rally. According to news reports, an organizer tried to deter Quealy from covering the event that took place...
Bill Abbate

Let's Lighten up About our Egos

Have you ever known anyone with a big ego? You know what I mean, someone that thinks more of themselves than they are. While they may not enjoy someone mocking them, it can be enjoyable to laugh at their expense.
Thrive Global

Let’s talk about health

If you’d asked me that question a decade ago, I would’ve given you a very different answer to the one I give you today. A decade ago I had a piece of paper that told me that I was qualified to give advice on living a healthy lifestyle, I wasn’t, the reason I say I wasn’t is that my lifestyle, was far, really far from being healthy.
The Conversation U.S.

How your emotional response to the COVID-19 pandemic changed your behavior and your sense of time

The COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 19th month, has meant different things to different people. For some, it’s meant stress over new school and work regimes, or anxiety over the prospect of catching COVID-19 and dealing with the aftereffects of an infection. But for others, it’s created space and freedom to pursue new passions or make decisions that had been put off. Our upended lives – for better or for worse – also likely influenced our perception of time. In June 2020, we were part of a team of researchers who presented initial evidence that an individual’s sense of time during...
MENTAL HEALTH
districtadministration.com

6 ways to make sure the rush to recovery doesn’t crush our creativity

As educators emerge from the challenges of pandemic teaching and begin to establish new normals of flexible instruction, no small portion of our attention is drawn to learning loss, and the gaps that emerged during our rapid contingency actions. There should be no debate that closing those gaps—filling learning loss...
yoursun.com

COLUMN: Let's make sure we learn from this pandemic

It looks like we’re finally getting out of the COVID-19 surge we’ve been experiencing the past several months. I think I wrote a similar column around this time last year. Most of us didn’t expect another surge with such a large percentage of our communities being vaccinated, but it happened. The unvaccinated contributed greatly to the surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Let’s do our part

I ask members of the Anchorage Assembly to please vote yes for a mask mandate. Our freedom to enjoy the community has been altered due to those not wearing a mask and not being vaccinated. Businesses have been affected due to lack of help and mortuaries must be thriving. I fear for our medical personnel, who have no choice but to deal with this deadly virus daily.
SheKnows

How TikTok’s Obsession with ADHD Made Me Seek Therapy

Let’s cut to the chase — I’m a pretty anxious person. From indecision around any topic (like which restaurants to eat at, what jobs to apply for, whether I should turn left or right across any given street) to the hyper-awareness of my surroundings (how I can know exactly which pants are in my giant clothing pile), my mind has never known peace. At first, I thought I was overthinking it. But, let me tell you, if you’re actively thinking about the fact that you’re thinking too much, chances are that you’re a few Inception-layers deep into some anxiety. Thankfully,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

