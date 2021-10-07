Our actions have consequences—let’s think about it and make sure they are good ones
In a recent edition of The News Democrat, the newspaper reported on an issue at the schools involving vandalism inspired by a popular social media app, TikTok. Unfortunately, teens today are easily inspired by moronic acts perpetuated by others that are broadcast freely by social media. As middle-agers, we like to scowl at younger people for these events, but the fact is, we had our own recipes for ignorance “back-in-the day”— we just didn’t have the means of mass communication that is readily available today to put our ignorance on display for all to see.www.mycarrollnews.com
