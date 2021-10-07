CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

How Will a Stock Market Crash Affect Your Retirement Savings?

By Katie Brockman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

Key Points

  • Stock prices have been on a downhill slide, and some investors believe a crash is coming.
  • Nobody knows for sure whether a crash will happen or not, but it's wise to be prepared.
  • By adjusting your asset allocation, you can protect your retirement savings against volatility.

It's been a rough few weeks for the stock market, as prices slide and economic uncertainty continues. Since early September, the S&P 500 has fallen by around 5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down roughly 3.8% in that time period, and the Nasdaq has dropped by more than 7%.

There are many reasons stock prices may be slipping, including supply chain challenges, increasing COVID-19 cases, and labor shortages across the country. While some investors believe a market crash could be looming, it's uncertain what the future holds for the stock market.

Whether a crash is coming or not, it's a good idea to consider how market volatility can affect your financial future -- especially if you're nearing retirement age. Whether you're already retired or plan to retire in the relatively near future, here's how a market crash could affect your savings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6hxO_0cJorPLq00
Image source: Getty Images.

The key to protecting your savings from a crash

How badly your retirement savings will be hit if the market crashes depends largely on your asset allocation, which is how your investments are divided within your portfolio.

Younger investors generally allocate more of their portfolios toward stocks, because stocks tend to see much higher rates of returns than bonds and other conservative investments. A portfolio that's heavily invested in stocks will be hit harder if the market crashes, but younger investors have decades to let their money recover.

As you get older, it's wise to adjust your asset allocation to be more conservative. If you're close to retirement and, say, 90% of your portfolio is made up of stocks, a market downturn might wreak havoc on your savings. That could spell disaster when you're depending on those savings to make ends meet in retirement.

There's no hard-and-fast rule when it comes to how much of your portfolio should be in stocks versus bonds. However, a general guideline is to subtract your age from 110. The result is the percentage of your portfolio that should be invested in stocks. That means if you're, say, 65 years old, you should have around 45% of your portfolio in stocks and 55% in bonds.

Is it still safe to invest in stocks right now?

Regardless of your age, it's still wise to have at least some money in stocks. While stocks can be riskier than bonds, they also help your savings grow much faster.

Even after you retire, you'll still want your savings to continue growing throughout your senior years. By investing at least a small portion of your portfolio in stocks and allocating the rest toward more conservative investments like bonds, you can maximize your earnings while minimizing your risk.

It's also important to continue investing in the stock market even during periods of volatility. It can be tempting to pull all your money out of the market (especially if you're nearing retirement), but that can be a dangerous move. If you sell at the wrong time when prices are lower, you could lose money and lock in your losses.

The stock market can be intimidating, especially if you're worried about losing your retirement savings. The good news, though, is that by double-checking your asset allocation, you can protect your money as much as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

There's an undeniable correlation between earnings growth and stock price appreciation. Pinterest's gross profit is growing faster than revenue and faster than its stock price, which suggests this company can still beat the market. Different investors can simultaneously call a stock a winner and a loser, depending on the time...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

If you're searching for reliable dividends, look for companies with powerful brands, long track records, and excellent financials. This can mean looking to "boring" businesses with little risk of being disturbed by competition or market conditions. Our search brings us to the items we find throughout our homes. You might...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jasper Therapeutics' stock more than doubles after Oppenheimer analyst's bullish call

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. soared 106.2% in volatile morning trading, enough to pace the Nasdaq's gainers, after Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson's bullish endorsement the day after the stock closed at a record low. The stock had been halted for volatility twice in the first half hour after the open, as trading volume swelled to 20.7 million shares. The company started trading as a biotechnology company with its "JSPR" ticker after the closing of the acquisition by special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was announced after the Sept. 24 close. From that day through Tuesday, the stock had plunged 52.3%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.4% over the same time. Oppenheimer's Olson initiated Jasper with an outperform rating and stock price target of $21, implying a further 41% gain from current levels. "We view [Jasper] as an emerging leader in the development of novel targeted conditioning agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) with lead candidate JSP191 and proprietary engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform," Olson wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Stocks#Retirement Age
InvestorPlace

7 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

It’s tough to find stocks trading at reasonable prices, especially in a market where high valuations are becoming the norm. However, the great thing about investing with a long-term horizon is you need not have a truckload of money to build a solid portfolio. A small amount of money invested in the right cheap stocks can consistently reap great rewards for investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Even with a little bit of money, investments in these two companies could pay off extremely well. The launch of fuboTV’s sportsbook could result in strong growth. Riskified is trading at a bargain, yet the business is executing at all-time highs. Even a small amount of money allows you to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future. Having said that, there certainly are some impressive companies that could deliver this kind of return -- or more -- in a relatively short time frame if things go well.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $10

Out on Wall Street, one group of stocks divides investors into either fans or critics. Penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, are known for stirring up mixed reactions among market watchers, as these names are unrivaled in terms of both their risk and reward potential.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Solid Dividend Stocks To Stash In Your Retirement Income Portfolio

If you’re planning to start saving for your retirement, it’s important to keep some quality dividend-paying stocks in your portfolio. Companies that offer reliable and predictable proceeds as well as long-term growth potential can help provide income when you need it most in your golden years. A challenge beginners face,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
128K+
Followers
61K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy