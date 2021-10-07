CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Brown finishes third at state, leaves Apollo golf in good hands

By Gage Johnson
The Owensboro Times
The Owensboro Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apollo’s Macey Brown finished the day tied for third overall at KHSAA State Golf Championships, w. Want to read this story for FREE? Create an OT account and get more free stories every month!. You can read an UNLIMITED number of stories for less than $1 per week by subscribing...

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin Favorite

Wilson finished Runner Up at 2-A State Golf Tournament

Junior golfer Conleigh Wilson, who shot a score of 79, won a sudden death playoff hole against Western Hills’ Adisyn Fox to finish 2nd overall at last Monday’s inaugural Class 2-A State Golf Tournament in Owensboro. “It feels great to have had the outcome that I did,” Conleigh Wilson said....
GOLF
Niles Daily Star

Edwardsburg finishes third at Wolverine golf tourney

AUGUSTA — There was a shake up in the standings of the Wolverine Conference golf chase following the league tournament at Stonehedge North Tuesday. Plainwell held on to the overall league championship after going 9-0 in dual matches and winning the conference tournament with a score of 394. The shake...
PLAINWELL, MI
WANE-TV

Homestead finishes as this year’s IHSAA Girls Golf State Runners-Up

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The Homestead girls golf team held their ground at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel as the Spartans finished the the State Finals in second place for the tournament. Homestead went into Saturday’s second round 15 strokes back of leader Evansville North. The Spartans shot a...
CARMEL, IN
WRBI Radio

Batesville finishes 14th at girls golf state finals, Emma Weiler earns All-State

For the first time ever, Batesvile Girls Golf competed at the IHSAA State Finals. The two-day, 36-hole event was held Friday and Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Coach Tom Meyer’s Bulldogs were 15th after Friday’s opening 18 scoring 392. BHS, collectively, had a better day Saturday posting 376 and finished in 14th place with 768. The Bulldogs leapfrogged Crown Point whose two-day total was 777.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
annanews.com

A-J girls’ golf team finishes third at division tournament

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team competed at the Pine Hills Golf Course at Herrin in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 22. A-J finished in third place with a score of 413. Nashville won with a 380. Pinckneyville was second at 406.
ANNA, IL
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell boys golf sets sights on top-three finish at state golf tournament

Expectations and confidence levels are high for the Mitchell High School boys golf program leading into the Class AA state tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4-5, at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. The Kernels, who placed 11th as a team a year ago behind Macon Larson’s 12th-place individual...
MITCHELL, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo
readthereporter.com

Girls golf state finals: Shamrocks move up to third-place finish

CARMEL – The Westfield girls golf team has qualified for the state meet in seven of the last eight years, and each time, the Shamrocks have finished in the top six. That streak continued this weekend at the state meet, which finished up Saturday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. Westfield was back on the podium, as the Shamrocks improved their second-round score by 11 shots over their first-round score, and that moved them up to third place.
WESTFIELD, IN
Yankton Daily Press

Golf: Bucks Aim For Another Top Finish At State

The Yankton Bucks boys’ golf team begins its annual quest for state tournament hardware on Monday, traveling to Huron’s Broadland Creek Golf Course for the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Golf Championships. Yankton head coach Brett Sime said there is plenty of competition to be among the six teams...
YANKTON, SD
westfieldathletics.com

Lady Rocks Golf Finish 3rd at State Championship

The Westfield Lady Rocks Golf team competed in the IHSAA State Championship on Friday and Saturday at the prestigious Prairie View Golf Club. Teeing off in the first team pairing on Friday the Rocks got off to a great start through their first four holes but then met some adversity that the State Tournament always brings on hole number 5. The team had a few mishaps in the next few holes that they struggled to shake throughout the day. “Usually the girls are pretty good at having a short memory and moving on but when it is the last tournament of the season and the stakes are much higher it was much more difficult to do today.” The team would find itself in sixth place after day number one. Leading the team in scoring for the round was Sophie McGinnis with a 76, Sam Brown 79, Brette Hanavan 84, Addi Kooi and Allie Hildebrand both finished with an 85.
GOLF
cheneyfreepress.com

Eastern women finish third

ANACONDA, Mont. – The Eastern Washington University golf team finished the Battle at the Old Works golf tournament in third place Tuesday, Sept. 28. The team shot 948 strokes in three rounds at the Old Works Golf Club. Jaelin Ishikawa led the squad to finish third overall with 233 strokes...
ANACONDA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Delaware County Daily Times

District 1 Golf: Garnet Valley’s Pulcinella finishes strong, earns state bid

Garnet Valley’s Matt Pulcinella was one stroke off the lead after the first round of the District 1 Class 3A boys golf championship at Turtle Creek Golf Club Monday. Pulcinella struggled on the front nine in the second round Tuesday but pulled it together on the back nine to finish in a two-way tie for sixth place and earn a trip to the PIAA championships Oct. 18-19 at Heritage Hills Resort in York.
GARNET VALLEY, PA
yoursportsedge.com

Brown, Lady Marshals Looking for State Golf Title Repeats

The biggest question coming into this week’s Leachman Buick GMC/KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament is will we have repeat winners. Marshall County is in a good position to repeat as state champions after placing two golfers in the top five last year. The annual tournament begins Tuesday at the Bowling Green Country Club.
MADISONVILLE, KY
Durango Herald

Plewe finishes second at state golf

Montezuma-Cortez’s Thayer Plewe finished second at the 2021 3A state boys golf tournament, played at Spring Valley Golf Club in Elizabeth. Plewe shot a 67 on Monday and was in first place after one day of action. Plewe carded five birdies, as well as an eagle on the par five...
DURANGO, CO
Standard-Examiner

6A state golf: Fremont’s Wadsworth hits hole-in-one, finishes 3rd

KAYSVILLE — Fremont junior Jack Wadsworth doesn’t eat breakfast on tournament days, so he was hungry to play well upon arrival at Davis Park Golf Course for the second round of the 6A state championship Tuesday. Wadsworth feasted on the front nine, shooting an amazing 6-under-par and when he birdied...
KAYSVILLE, UT
The Owensboro Times

The Owensboro Times

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

The Owensboro Times is an online, daily local news source for Owensboro, Kentucky.

 https://www.owensborotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy