Brown finishes third at state, leaves Apollo golf in good hands

The Westfield Lady Rocks Golf team competed in the IHSAA State Championship on Friday and Saturday at the prestigious Prairie View Golf Club. Teeing off in the first team pairing on Friday the Rocks got off to a great start through their first four holes but then met some adversity that the State Tournament always brings on hole number 5. The team had a few mishaps in the next few holes that they struggled to shake throughout the day. “Usually the girls are pretty good at having a short memory and moving on but when it is the last tournament of the season and the stakes are much higher it was much more difficult to do today.” The team would find itself in sixth place after day number one. Leading the team in scoring for the round was Sophie McGinnis with a 76, Sam Brown 79, Brette Hanavan 84, Addi Kooi and Allie Hildebrand both finished with an 85.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO