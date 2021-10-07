Despite rocky offseason, Golden Knights still set to contend for a title
Preseason expectations have never been higher for the Golden Knights, according to the betting market. Here are three places where that’s most evident. ■ In future odds to win the Stanley Cup at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Golden Knights are co-favorites with the Avalanche at 5-to-1. That’s the lowest they’ve ever been coming into a season, as they were 9-to-1 in 2019 and 10-to-1 last year.lasvegassun.com
