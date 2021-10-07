CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite rocky offseason, Golden Knights still set to contend for a title

By Case Keefer
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreseason expectations have never been higher for the Golden Knights, according to the betting market. Here are three places where that’s most evident. ■ In future odds to win the Stanley Cup at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Golden Knights are co-favorites with the Avalanche at 5-to-1. That’s the lowest they’ve ever been coming into a season, as they were 9-to-1 in 2019 and 10-to-1 last year.

lasvegassun.com

reviewjournal.com

Ruthless people? Golden Knights remain dogged in pursuit of title

As one of the moderators for the Facebook group Vegas Golden Knights Nation, Samael Roundpoint is exposed to a range of opinions about the team. The fan club boasts more than 28,000 members on the social media platform, and Roundpoint pores over the comments posted to the message board, responding to various threads and removing anything inappropriate.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brian Boyle grateful for another chance at the NHL with the Penguins

For Brian Boyle, not playing in the NHL during the 2020-21 season was far from enjoyable. But he found something far more fulfilling to fill that void in his life. A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Boyle got a chance to go to his son’s hockey games and his daughter’s dance recitals last winter and spring instead of flying into Raleigh or Chicago or San Jose for the first leg of a multicity road trip.
NHL
Yardbarker

Can The Avs Still Contend Despite Key Departures?

The Colorado Avalanche were tipped by many to win the Stanley Cup last season, but ultimately, they fell short at the final hurdle. However, this burgeoning team appears to be set up in a way that will ensure they can challenge for years to come. Since their playoff defeat by...
NHL
State
Colorado State
NHL

Golden Knights Top Avalanche, 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights skated to a 4-3 win against the Colorado Avalanche in their second preseason game on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Patrick Brown and Nicolas Hague found the back of the net in the first period to help Vegas to a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes. Colorado scored consecutive goals to take a 3-2 lead, but Alex Pietrangelo knotted the score at 3-3 midway through the third. Jonathan Marchessault potted the game-winning goal with 4:10 to play as the Golden Knights earned the 4-3 win.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2021-22 Season

A new NHL season for the Vegas Golden Knights brings a new round of predictions. Now, the last time I did this, my results were admittedly mixed at best. Undeterred, it’s time to get back on that horse and give it another go ahead of the 2021-22 campaign!. Here are...
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Golden Knights set to honor 1 October victims, bounce back vs LA Kings

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Golden Knights take the ice on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena, they will do so in front of a large contingent of first responders. It's the teams way of honoring the victims and the heroes who helped the night of 1 October, four years ago.
NHL
OCRegister

Kings get blanked by Golden Knights in Vegas

The Kings iced their most experienced lineup yet this preseason – including Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown – only to be shelled, 4-0, by the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Kings’ two-time Stanley Cup-winning trio went scoreless and produced a...
NHL
Person
Nicolas Roy
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Kelly Mccrimmon
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Keegan Kolesar
Person
Ryan Reaves
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
George Mcphee
Person
Nolan Patrick
Person
Shea Theodore
vegashockeynow.com

Miromanov unable to stick with Golden Knights

Apparently, Daniil Miromanov’s heroics the past 48 hours weren’t enough to keep him in a Golden Knights sweater. Miromanov had scored three goals in the Golden Knights’ last two preseason games against Los Angeles. Saturday, he and 21 others were reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL. The...
NHL
dobberprospects.com

August/September 32-in-32: Vegas Golden Knights

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! In August we completed breakdown of a team’s draft and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up, the September 32-in-32 Series will dive into the depth of each organization, looking at their recent graduates, risers, fallers, and top-20 prospects. This update contains both, enjoy.
NHL
the-rink.com

Blackhawks finalize roster, announce alternate captains

The Chicago Blackhawks finalized their season-opening roster after making three transactions on Tuesday, as the team recalled MacKenzie Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev from the Rockford IceHogs, moved Wyatt Kalynuk from injured reserve to long-term injured reserve and placed Andrew Shaw on long-term injured reserve. With the moves, the Blackhawks cemented...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights embrace getting things back to normal

Zach Whitecloud has never been to Madison Square Garden. The Golden Knights defenseman is 68 games into his NHL career — 107 if you count playoff games — but he’s only visited 14 of the now 31 other rinks in the league thanks to the strangeness of the past two seasons.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

VEGAS (October 2, 2021) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 2, the following roster transactions:. Lucas Elvenes, Ben Jones, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Maxim Marushev, Mason Primeau, Jermaine Loewen, Ben Thomson, Lynden McCallum, Daniel D'Amato, Kaedan Korczak, Zack Hayes, Derrick Pouliot, Dylan Ferguson, Jiri Patera, Ian McCoshen, Jonas Rondbjerg, Jake Leschyshyn, Jack Dugan, Daniil Miromanov , Brayden Pachal and Peter DiLiberatore have been reassigned from the Vegas Golden Knights training camp to the Henderson Silver Knights training camp.
NHL
NHL

Avs Host Golden Knights to Finish Back-to-Back

It is the second preseason meeting between the teams this year. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Colorado Avalanche returns home to host the Vegas Golden Knights for the second matchup of the preseason between the clubs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. In the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Dylan Larkin senses optimism others do not with Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — The The last time they made the playoffs five years ago, Dylan Larkin was a rookie. When the captain and center looks at the reshaped roster, he doesn't have to feign optimism. “It’s exciting, more so than any of my training camps in the past," Larkin said....
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Former Golden Knights star injured in preseason game

New York Rangers forward Ryan Reaves was helped off the ice after suffering an apparent left leg injury during a preseason game against the Devils on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The leg of the popular former Golden Knights winger bent awkwardly as he got tangled up with Devils...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Las Vegas Weekly

Analysis: Will the Golden Knights improve on the power play this season?

Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith said it best regarding the team’s power play after a loss in Game 3 of last year’s Stanley Cup semifinals. “It’s costing us the series right now.”. Three games later, Vegas was eliminated from the postseason, having gone 0-for-15 on the power play in the...
NHL
The Game Haus

Do the Vegas Golden Knights have a Loyalty Problem?

On several social media platforms, Vegas Golden Knights fans can be seen expressing concerns towards the team’s front office and their apparent lack of loyalty. The moves made this offseason have seemingly caused this sentiment to receive a dramatic rise in popularity. But trades of other players prior to this offseason is the basis of where the accusations of disloyalty began.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers trailing Golden Knights on Pacific Division odds

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to maintain the pace that lifted them to a second-place finish in the North Division standings last season when they return to action in the upcoming NHL campaign as +450 second favourites on the odds to win the Pacific Division at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
NHL

