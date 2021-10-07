CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curtain Up: Imagine Dragons, ‘iLuminate,’ Usher and more Vegas showbiz news

By Brock Radke
Las Vegas Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, Oct. 7, 2021 | 2 a.m. October is the month of mammoth-sized fundraising events with superstar entertainment lineups. Thanks to performances from Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg, Andra Day and Imagine Dragons, The Event, the inaugural gala to benefit the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation hosted by Shaq himself, was able to raise more than $2.7 million at MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday night (October 2) for the Boys & Girls Club and Communities In Schools programs in Las Vegas and Atlanta. Next up is the 25th annual Power of Love Gala to benefit Keep Memory Alive and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, coming up on October 16 at Resorts World. Power of Love announced its celeb-stacked lineup this week taking the stage and the red carpet this year, including Smokey Robinson, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Bruno Mars, Anthony Anderson, Tori Kelly, Kenny Loggins, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, Greg Phillinganes, Jon Taffer and more. Go to keepmemoryalive.org to find your way to the event. And then on October 22, the Tyler Robinson Foundation’s seventh annual Rise Up Gala will take place at Wynn’s Outdoor Pavilion, hosted by Joel McHale and featuring a performance as always by Imagine Dragons, the Vegas-born band that created the foundation to support families dealing with pediatric cancer. Find tickets at trf.org.

