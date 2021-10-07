Raiders rookie Alex Leatherwood struggling to live up to draft position

When he’s not on the practice field, Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman often has a coffee cup in his hands while at the team facility in Henderson. It’s a curious choice because if there are any players on the team who need an energy boost, Perryman wouldn’t seem to be among them. Since Las Vegas traded for Perryman at the end of training camp, he’s been one of the most galvanizing forces on the team with a penchant for aggressive play, hard hits and a fiery demeanor.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO