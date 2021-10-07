Raiders rookie Alex Leatherwood struggling to live up to draft position
The Raiders didn’t make Alex Leatherwood their surprise selection with the No. 17 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft just because they judged him to be the best prospect available. No, the Las Vegas braintrust also weighed his pro-readiness as a major factor, as the team was going through an offseason reconstruction along the offensive line and needed a right tackle capable of holding down the fort from Day 1.lasvegassun.com
Comments / 0