CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 best Christmas crackers: Ensure the big day goes off with a bang

By Laurie Davidson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZLYp_0cJoq2Pp00

Ready to take your festive table to the next level with one of the best Christmas crackers? Then you’ll want to check out our top picks for 2021.

Thankfully things have evolved since the days of plastic puzzles and lame jokes, and you can really up your game when it comes to choosing crackers that friends and family will enjoy. From sweet treats to alcohol, fill-your-own and even ones for pets, there really is something for everyone.

It’s never too early to get cracking (sorry, not sorry!) and plan your Christmas table, and often your choice of crackers can also inspire your colour scheme or provide that perfect finishing touch.

You’ll want to keep in mind how many guests you’re likely to have – it can get expensive if you’re choosing luxury crackers for a large table – and consider the type of gifts that will be most appreciated.

Too busy to shop around? Don’t fear, as we’ve done the hard work for you.

Read more:

How we tested

We selected our favourite designs from the huge choice of crackers that’s out there, all at varied price points so you can invest in the best, splurge on some show-stoppers or opt for something a little more affordable.

We looked at the packaging, price and size of the crackers, as well as the contents, to ensure there weren’t any disappointing surprises – after all, there’s nothing worse than a poor snap or cheap plastic toy inside. Only the best designs have made it onto our list, and, if we do say so ourselves, this little lot really are a load of crackers! Enjoy!

The best Christmas crackers for 2021 are:

  • Best for nostalgic design – John Lewis & Partners twelve days of Christmas crackers: £20, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for adult festivities – Haysmith’s Gin crackers: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk
  • Best for design conscious tablescapers –Gisela Graham William Morris crackers: £20, Candh.co.uk
  • Best for a magical touch – George Home luxury diamond shape crackers: £8, Asda.com
  • Best for personalised crackers – The Danes eco friendly DIY cracker kit: £11.49, Thedanes.co.uk
  • Best for affordable luxury – Nancy and Betty fable forest luxury crackers: £36, Nancyandbetty.com
  • Best for chocolate lovers – Hotel Chocolat mini crackers: £17, Hotelchocolat.com
  • Best for good family fun – Talking Tables botanical nutcrackers: £18, Talkingtables.co.uk
  • Best for little ones – Tesco gnome crackers: £6, Tesco.com
  • Best for family fur babies – Cox and Cox handmade purrfect cat cracker: £10.50, Coxandcox.co.uk

John Lewis & Partners twelve days of Christmas crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qk1nX_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For nostalgic design

Rating: 8/10

Half the fun of these crackers is picking which number to have – from the nine ladies dancing to the five gold rings, you’ll be reminded of the classic Christmas carol that dates back to the 1700s. The illustrations come in fun colours, giving them a more modern look than you might expect from such a traditional theme. Inside you’ll find the usual magic tricks, tweezers, money clip and bottle opener, along with other little treats such as a cookie cutter and mini playing cards. We like the fact there’s 12 in a pack too – a good choice for larger families.

Although these are currently out of stock, you can still sign up for email notifications to be told when they become available again.

Buy now £20.00, Johnlewis.com

Haysmith’s Gin crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lp24L_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For adult festivities

Rating: 10/10

Christmas is a time for celebrations and what better way to get the festivities started than with a tipple or two? This fun selection of mini crackers from Haysmith’s Gin is ideal for adults who are after a little more from their cracker than a pair of tweezers or a keyring. There are four crackers in the box, and each one contains a mini bottle of premium British gin in a different flavour. In the name of providing a fair analysis, we tested all four and our favourite by far was the rhubarb and ginger, although we can also recommend the remaining three: hand-steeped sloe gin, Seville orange and Persian lime, and dry gin. These are great for accompaniments to your festive meal, drinking games or ingredients for Christmas cocktails.

These crackers will be available to buy from 8 November.

Buy now £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

Gisela Graham William Morris crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1O0o_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For design-conscious tablescapers

Rating: 9/10

If you’d like your Christmas table to look like a work of art, then turn your attention to these William Morris-inspired crackers for the finishing touch to your place settings. Known for his intricate use of patterns and rich colour, William Morris was a pioneer of the arts and crafts movement, and you can see his designs used on each cracker, along with a glossy finish, gold detailing and top-and-tail ribbons. Obviously to make it into our ”best” round-up there needs to be more to them than simply good design, and you won’t be disappointed by the selection of handy items, from tweezers and keyrings to a mini playing card set. At £19.99 and with six in the box, we think these are pretty good value.

Buy now £20.00, Candh.co.uk

George Home luxury diamond shape crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yK3Nq_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For adding a magical touch

Rating: 8/10

Can you get a more luxurious-looking cracker than one shaped like a diamond? Not only do these little beauties make a change from the normal cracker, but they’re small enough to pop in a bowl for a fancy table setting, or string from a tree. They still have the usual snap when pulled, and contents include keyrings, dice and a padlock among other gifts. They’re a great option if you have a lot of guests to cater for as they won’t take up much room on your table, don’t cost the earth, and they look much more expensive than their £8 price tag suggests.

These will be available from 31 October.

Buy now £8.00, Asda.com

The Danes eco friendly DIY cracker kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AlzY_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For personalised crackers

Rating: 9/10

Like to go that extra mile with your Christmas table? Then make sure your crackers don’t let you down and go for individual, homemade versions where you can choose your own mini gift for each recipient. This eco-friendly kit contains everything you need to make 12 crackers, from coloured tissue, brown kraft cracker outers, snaps, paper hats and jokes. What’s nice about this idea is that you can get really creative with your gift ideas – from a cinema or cake date voucher to seeds, scratch cards, chocolate truffles or pretty much anything you can think of. Feel good about the fact that everything provided is biodegradable, reusable or recycled  too – plus, there’ll be no more disappointed faces at a gift they’ll never use.

Buy now £11.49, Thedanes.co.uk

Nancy and Betty fable forest luxury crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2PZ2_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For affordable luxury

Rating: 8/10

We love the charming forest-inspired illustrations on these green and white crackers, which come as a set of six, with sweet bunnies, owls, hedgehogs and holly on, but it’s not only this that sprung them onto our list. A step above your average cracker, these are larger than a normal design, made with extra-thick paper and finished with ribbon: in short they feel like a more luxurious option. Gifts include things like a wooden honey drizzler, mini strawberry jam, wooden plant labels and even a wooden yoyo for the kids. They aren’t as pricey as some out there, but enough that your guests will know these aren’t your bog-standard crackers.

Buy now £36.00, Nancyandbetty.com

Hotel Chocolat mini crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AeLgc_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For chocolate lovers

Rating: 9/10

Whether you use these mini crackers for place-settings or to give your Christmas tree some extra pizazz, we think the fact they are from Hotel Chocolat will add a special touch to your festivities, without too much of a hefty price tag. Each of the 10 crackers has one of five premium chocolates inside – our favourite was the caramel cheesecake – and a nice touch is the “reserved for” spot where you can write your guest’s name on one side of the cracker. Yes, they’re teeny, but good things come in small packages, as they say, and as well as being super stylish, they’ll take up much less space on your table. Beautifully indulgent.

Buy now £17.00, Hotelchocolat.com

Talking Tables botanical nutcrackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Robq_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For good family fun

Rating: 8/10

How many of you love a silly game at Christmas? Us too, and these kid-friendly crackers are designed for exactly that. The six colourful nutcrackers each include a card for a game of “Who Am I?”, where you ask yes and no questions to guess the name of the famous person. As if that isn’t enough, one side of the card is blank so you can make up your own names for people, too. A good bit of fun that will get you guessing and laughing round the table.

Buy now £18.00, Talkingtables.co.uk

Tesco gnome crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DblNS_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For little ones

Rating: 7/10

Why not keep crackers off the table, hang them on the tree and then get the children to go and pick one to have with their meal? If that idea appeals to you, then these Tesco designs might float your boat and will probably be appreciated by the kids, too. Made in the shape of little Gonk gnomes in traditional green and red outfits, these crackers can be hung from a tree – ideal if the kids have their own mini tree in their bedroom – or just popped on the table for the big Christmas dinner. Are they the most luxurious? No. But they’re fun and make a change from the usual cracker style.

These will be available online from 1 November.

Buy now £6.00, Tesco.com

Cox and Cox handmade purrfect cat cracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXnf1_0cJoq2Pp00

Best: For family fur babies

Rating: 8/10

We thought we’d end our round-up with something a little different – this cracker is made purely for your pet. We tested one for cats, but there’s also one for dogs, so no need for anyone to feel left out. What on earth does a cat cracker contain, we hear you ask… well, folks, we’re sure your much-loved kitty will appreciate the new toy mouse, while owners get… wait for it… a pet-themed joke! We love that they don’t make a bang when pulled, so as not to scare any animals, and the paw-print design is simple yet effective. A little bit extra maybe, but can you really put a price on how much you love your pet?

Buy now £10.50, Coxandcox.co.uk

The verdict: Christmas crackers

Pulling the twelve days crackers from John Lewis felt like a real treat and we loved that they have a nostalgic design but in bright, modern colours. Add to that there’s 12 in a pack for £20, making them great value, and we couldn’t help but give them our number one spot.

If you’re after a more traditional cracker, that the kids can pull too, then the William Morris design from Gisela Graham looks pretty swish, making these our runners-up. After something a little more fun? The nutcrackers from Talking Tables go the extra mile with a game to keep you all smiling round the table – an affordable buy that could provide a lot of laughs on the day.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on chocolate and other Christmas essentials, try the links below:

Looking to go all out? Read our review of the best luxury Christmas crackers

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Best Christmas Inflatables of 2021

Holiday inflatables have become increasingly popular in recent years because of their affordable cost and high impact. Their large size will turn heads and show off your household’s holiday spirit to the whole neighborhood. With so many holiday inflatables on the market, choosing one can be overwhelming. We’ll break down...
The Independent

Christmas toy sale dates 2021: Predicted deals on bestsellers, from Lego to Barbie

Whether you’re the type of person who listens to I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day on 1 October, or you wait until the arrival of advent before getting excited about the big day, it’s still best to get your gift list ticked off nice and early. Not only does it mean you’ll beat the pre-Christmas rush, but you may also save some money too. This is because big-name brands and retailers often give the gift of whopping sales and deals ahead of the big day. We’re talking whopping discounts on everything from Lego and Barbie to Hasbro board...
SHOPPING
prima.co.uk

The best Argos toys to buy now for up to 50% off ahead of Christmas

The festive season is upon us, which means now is the perfect time to make a head start on your Christmas shopping to find the best savings. With this in mind, Argos has launched its toys sale with discounts of up to 50% on some popular brands including Fisher-Price, Barbie and Lego.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Cracker#Christmas Gifts#Christmas Carol#Crackers#Food Drink#John Lewis Partners
thepioneerwoman.com

20+ Best Christmas Salads to Kick Off the Holiday Feast

Salads tend to remind us of ripe tomatoes and warm summer days, but with seasonal produce always changing, there's an opportunity to make fresh salads at every time of year. Yes, even Christmastime can produce some of the best salads. In fact, Christmas salads can—and should—be added to your holiday menu. Not only are they chock full of hearty mix-ins, grains, and seasonal veggies, but these Christmas salad recipes are also a welcome addition to serve alongside your holiday roast and heartier Christmas side dishes. Just think—starting your feast with a refreshing salad as a Christmas appetizer will mean more room in your belly for mashed potatoes and Christmas desserts later in the night.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

The best Christmas gifts for mum this year

Not sure what to get your mum this Christmas? Look no further than our round-up of the best gifts. From loungewear to beauty sets, your mum is sure to thank you for any of the items off our list. Some are small and thoughtful while others are bigger treats, whatever...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Christmas food and drink 2021: Our guide to this year’s festive offerings from M&S, Aldi and more

In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows”.If you’re yet to get excited then an advent calendar is the perfect place to start. But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about the food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.After last year’s cancelled celebrations, 2021’s festivities should more than make up for it. And judging by the festive food and drink offerings, supermarkets have clearly upped the ante in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The best whisky advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Dram-filled treats to enjoy all month long

Sherry might be Santa’s typical tipple, but your countdown to Christmas can be significantly more sophisticated with a whisky advent calendar.Any whisky lover knows the drink has been having a serious renaissance of late, soaring in popularity and no longer languishing under its erstwhile stuffy, “old man” image. In fact, the Edrington–Beam Suntory UK Whisky Yearbook forecast predicted that the UK whisky industry is expected to be worth an incredible £2.44bn by 2022.And while advent calendars are generally more associated with tiny bits of cheap, child-friendly chocolate, this selection is a rather more serious affair, packing a hefty array of...
DRINKS
The Independent

The best personalised pyjamas for Christmas 2021: Snuggly sets for the whole family

If there’s ever a good time for cosy pyjamas, it’s Christmas: the nights are long and cold and the days are – hopefully – lazy and carefree.What makes a great Christmas pyjama? Comfort of course. They must be soft and cosy: easy to move around in and not too thin: shivering is not an option! Christmas tends to be synonymous with red and/or tartan, so plenty of the options in this round-up will reflect that. But mainly, Christmas nightwear should be full of joy – something that is comforting, appealing and festive.One of the loveliest treats for anyone is to...
APPAREL
The Independent

7 best cocktail making kits to impress your friends with your mixology

While the prospect of sitting in an actual cocktail bar is a reality once again, it’s still easier than ever to create exciting drinks at home.Lockdown saw a boom in sales for premium spirits. And drinks market analysts International Wine and Spirit Research have forecast a 13 per cent increase in market share by 2024 – something which is, at least in part, due to a surging interest in at-home cocktail-making.There are now a dazzling array of kits on offer to help aspiring mixologists with their happy hour kitchen experiments, and we spent 16 hours finding and testing the best...
RECIPES
The Independent

14 best smoked salmon: Perfect for patés, canapés, and breakfast this Christmas

Smoked salmon is a slice of luxury we wish we could enjoy every single weekend. But, it’s often reserved for special occasions instead – the quintessential topping for canapés circling a party or layered onto scrambled egg on Christmas morning.With that in mind, we want to make sure you are choosing the very best smoked salmon. There is nothing quite like that distinctive taste, now mastered by many smokehouses across the world – many of the finest right here in the UK.Whether you’re having it sandwiched in a bagel with a dollop of cream cheese and a sprinkling of chives,...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Best turkey crowns for Christmas 2021

Whether it’s your first time cooking Christmas dinner or you just fancy streamlining the process this year, a faff-free turkey crown is undoubtedly the easiest way to go. Taken from the top part of the bird, the crown is quicker to cook, easier to carve and better suited to smaller gatherings. It should also take up less space in your oven, leaving more room for the pigs in blankets and roast potatoes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
hunker.com

The Best Christmas Ornaments on Amazon

It's time to deck the halls with the most stylish holiday decorations on the market. Love the monochromatic look? We have the perfect pick for you. Dreaming of a very vintage Christmas? Oh, we definitely have you covered. No matter your home decor style, elevate this year's setup with six of our favorite Christmas ornament sets.
SHOPPING
BobVila

The Best Indoor Christmas Lights of 2021

What would the holidays be without Christmas lights? These twinkling decorations can illuminate even the darkest of winter nights. Christmas lights are available in a huge variety of shapes, sizes, and styles, from globe lights to lights with “smart” features, which can make shopping for them a frustrating task. When choosing the best indoor Christmas tree lights, pick lights that are both functional and eye-catching.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Love Old Fashioneds? This $150 Premade Cocktail Is Better Than Your Bartender’s

Forget spiked seltzer or a canned G&T. What about some liquid gold—or Gold Fashioned, at least? The wittily named new limited edition from Chicago-based Sunday’s Finest is an ultra-luxury alternative to those ready-to-drink also-rans. “I don’t think there’s a cocktail better suited for a ready to drink preparation than the Old Fashioned—it’s the primordial drink, the original cocktail,” says founder Robby Haynes, who earned accolades via his stint at one of the city’s top bars, Violet Hour, “I truly believe you can create one like this that’s as good as anything you could get at a bar.” Certainly, he hasn’t skimped...
FOOD & DRINKS
womansday.com

40 Foods You Should Never Put In The Freezer

Watery veggies like cucumbers will freeze just fine, but it's the thawing process that gets messy. Cucumbers get limp and soggy once they're defrosted. You're better off keeping them cold and using a couple slices to reduce eye puffiness than to try and make a salad with a frozen cuke.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

285K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy