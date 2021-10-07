CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sir Peter Bottomley is absolutely right – MPs need a pay rise

By Rupert Hawksley
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The language was crude and the timing unfortunate but the message was spot on. That, I think, is a fair assessment of Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley’s call for politicians to receive a larger salary. Requesting a pay rise for MPs – the nation’s pantomime villains – is never going to make you popular with the public, but the Father of the House, first elected in 1975, has been around far too long to worry about such things. What matters is being right.

The headlines have inevitably been colourful – “We NEED a pay rise,” screeched The Express – but it is worth reflecting on Sir Peter’s comments in full.

“I take the view that being an MP is the greatest honour you could have, but a general practitioner in politics ought to be paid roughly the same as a general practitioner in medicine,” he told the New Statesman . “Doctors are paid far too little nowadays. But if they would get roughly £100,000 a year, the equivalent for an MP to get the same standard of living would be £110-115,000 a year – it’s never the right time, but if your MP isn’t worth the money, it’s better to change the MP than to change the money.”

Sir Peter went on to say that the situation is “desperately difficult” for some of his colleagues in the House of Commons. “I don’t know how they manage,” he said. “It’s really grim.”

The basic annual salary for an MP is £81,932. It is, by anyone’s standards, a serious amount of money. To describe it as “really grim” – the median salary in the UK is just over £31,000 – is tactless, particularly at a time when the government is cutting universal credit and when millions of people are still feeling the financial impact of Brexit and Covid. I am sure, given the chance, Sir Peter would want to rephrase his remarks.

But if we want the very best people pursuing a career in politics, we’re going to have to pay them handsomely. Now, clearly it is a privilege to serve as an MP – there is, if you like, a non-financial reward to the job – and no one is suggesting that the salary should match that earned by, say, top lawyers and bankers.

But we must recognise that, across every industry, there is a competition to attract the brightest minds. If politics isn’t competing – seriously competing – it is reasonable to assume that people will look elsewhere. You may not like it – the system may indeed be broken – but, as things stand, there are many, many companies prepared to offer significantly more than £81,932 a year to get the people they want.

The alternative to Sir Peter’s proposals would be to stand still or even to reduce the salary of MPs, something which would no doubt be hugely popular with the public. It is self-defeating, though. The quality of MPs would simply diminish – along with the salary.

I’m afraid we can’t have it all ways. We can’t complain about the standard of our MPs and then reduce their salaries. If we believe that the House of Commons is filled with below par minds, the way to change that is to try and attract better candidates. How? Well, more money might help.

There is one other point worth making. When we think of politicians, we tend to think of the big beasts. The prime minister; the home secretary; the leader of the opposition. In actual fact, though, the vast majority of the House of Commons is made up of MPs you won’t have heard of; working hard on behalf of their constituents, running weekly surgeries, canvassing, doing their best to deal with the everyday problems of the community they represent. Sir Peter’s phrase, “a general practitioner in politics”, is rather apt. A pay rise makes a lot of sense. We would all benefit from it.

The Independent

No 10 was going to ‘ditch’ Brexit deal and Johnson ‘didn’t have a Scooby-Doo’ what it meant, Cummings claims

Downing Street always intended to “ditch” parts of the Brexit deal and Boris Johnson “never had a scoobydoo” what the agreement actually meant, his former right-hand man Dominic Cummings has claimed, as the government urges Brussels to rewrite the agreement.Following months of discontent with the Northern Ireland protocol, Brexit minister Lord Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend the mechanism, negotiated just two years ago as part of the Brexit deal, unless the EU agrees to effectively tear it up and replace it.Insisting that “we always sign treaties in good faith and intend to implement them”, Lord Frost suggested on Tuesday...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: UK will override Brexit NI protocol ‘if EU solutions fall short’, as PM on holiday

The UK will override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement if upcoming EU proposals amount to “tinkering around the edges” of the Northern Ireland protocol.The EU is expected to announce an end to the so-called Sausage Wars this week with new proposals for the sale of British chilled meats in Northern Ireland, but Brexit minister Lord Frost is expected to ask for further concessions.A government source told the PA news agency that the UK would trigger Article 16 of the protocol – suspending parts of the agreement – if the EU proposals are found to be unsatisfactory.Labour accused the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Government splits are starting to emerge – and they’re only going to get worse

Just like real wars, Whitehall briefing wars come with varying degrees of intensity. Usually it’s just a few hand grenades lobbed over the departmental wall: an anonymous disparaging remark about the disputed genesis of some unworkable policy, or the prospects of a beleaguered colleague in a looming ministerial reshuffle, say. The conflict between the Treasury and the business department has escalated with remarkable speed.
POLITICS
The Independent

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in a hard-hitting report.The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees.It was only when Britain’s National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving political stand-off over Northern Ireland agreement

The European Union will today outline proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the Brexit agreement, with an offer to significantly reduce border checks on British goods entering Northern Ireland.It comes after Brexit minister Lord Frost dialled up the government’s hardline rhetoric over the contentious issue in a speech on Tuesday, warning the bloc it would be a “historic misjudgement” not to rewrite the deal.But the minister was accused of stoking tensions by accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” and attempting to reverse the referendum result, as he effectively demanded the cancellation of the Northern Ireland Protocol which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

