ECU joins clinical trial for Merck's Covid-19 pill

Promising results from clinical trials suggest that the drug may become the first at-home treatment cleared for use by the FDA. A new drug by Merck significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in people who take it early in the course of their COVID-19 illness, according to the interim results of a major study released today. It is the first oral antiviral found to be effective against this coronavirus.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 DAYS AGO