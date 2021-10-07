CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU joins clinical trial for Merck's Covid-19 pill

By Zac Ezzone
 6 days ago
East Carolina University is part of a multi-center clinical trial that's testing the effectiveness of an antiviral pill made by Merck that could become a new weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

