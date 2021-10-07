Great British Bake Off criticised as vegan contestant ‘has to use’ animal products

Great British Bake Off has been criticised after contestant Freya Cox was given animal products to bake with during one of the show’s technical challenges.

Cox, 19, is the programme’s first-ever vegan contestant and has since apologised to viewers for not being able to use plant-based products during a segment of the show before the first episode aired.

The technical challenge is a regular segment on GBBO and in the first episode saw contestants make a malt loaf that required them to use ingredients such as butter and eggs.

“I wanted to add a small disclaimer before the episode,” Cox wrote in a caption about the episode on Instagram .

“I was desperate to show the world vegan baking is just as exciting, with the hope to inspire people to give it a go.

“For obvious reasons I wasn’t able to change the technical challenge as it would mean the whole show was unfair.

“Sorry if this is disappointing to hear but once the show has finished I have plans to veganise the recipes for you all, so I hope this makes up for that.”

Several people commented on the post, criticising the programme in light of Cox being unable to participate in the technical challenge using vegan products.

“Ah that is really disappointing, I’m sure they could have found a way around that for you and for vegan future potential contestants,” wrote one person.

“I did wonder how that was going to work. Good luck, excited to see what you make in the other challenges.”

Another added: “Fingers crossed for an all vegan bake off one day. Sure this will go a long way to making that happen.”

Cox, who also works as a model, announced that she would be participating in the programme last month.

“The secret is out.... you will see my face on THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Honestly can’t believe I am writing this, feel genuinely blessed to share my passion for vegan baking on such an incredible programme with such an amazing group of people.”

Channel 4 and Love Productions, the production company behind the show, have been contacted for comment.