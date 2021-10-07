CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Pumpkin demand to soar after last year’s restricted Halloween

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7e0w_0cJopcwp00

A major supermarket anticipates that demand for pumpkins will grow by 15% this year compared with 2020, now that coronavirus restrictions have eased.

England was under a tier system in October last year, while restrictions in Scotland and Northern Ireland prevented people meeting indoors with other households.

In Wales, Halloween 2020 fell within a 17-day firebreak lockdown, meaning that meeting people from other households indoors or outdoors was not allowed.

Tesco pumpkin buyer Emily Hampson said: “We are anticipating demand to be very strong following the disappointment of Halloween parties being cancelled last year due to lockdown.”

Oakley Farms, based near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire, is one of Europe’s biggest suppliers of pumpkins, growing around five million each year.

Steve Whitworth, manager at the farm, which supplies Tesco, said: “The quality this year is fantastic and over the last few months we have had just the right amount of sunshine and rain.”

He said the company works with the supermarket to ensure there is as little food waste as possible, giving any surplus pumpkins leftover to food charities.

Classic carving pumpkins are still, by far, the most popular, Tesco said, but demand for novelty Red Devil and White Ghost varieties increased by more than 60 per cent last year.

The supermarket anticipates that demand for smaller, edible Sweet Culinary pumpkins will be up 15 per cent on last year, driven by the plant-based food boom.

“The Sweet Culinary variety is already proving popular, especially with vegans who not only make traditional pies and soup out of them but also use them as centrepiece dishes,” said Ms Hampson.

Last year, Tesco introduced a new variety called Autumnal Squash and it is anticipating demand will rocket by 300 per cent this October.

Reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shoppers make fewer supermarket trips to save petrol amid fuel crisis

Shoppers have cut back on trips to the supermarket to save petrol amid Britain’s fuel crisis, new figures show.The latest data from Kantar revealed that the average household made 15.5 grocery store visits in the past four weeks – the lowest monthly figure since February.The report showed that visits to forecourts in the South of England jumped by 66% on Friday September 24, at the height of the fuel crisis, as motorists queued to fill up their tanks ahead of the weekend.Overall grocery sales fell 1.2% to £28.8 billion year on year in the 12 weeks to October 3, although...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Greggs to open new drive-thru bakeries around the UK

Greggs has revealed that it is opening a series of new drive-thru spots in the UK following the launch of its first-ever one in 2017.Earlier this year, the bakery chain launched new drive-thrus in Wales and Cumbria, and it’s been reported that the new locations will be near Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent.The Greggs drive-thru in Bradford is set to replace the Cross Keys pub, which is currently vacant.Yorkshire Live reports that 5apphire Ltd submitted an application to clear the site and replace it with a Greggs drive-thru in July this year. The application stated that the pub had shut “long before...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Supermarkets struggling to keep shelves stocked as ships turned away from UK’s main port due to congestion

Supermarkets are searching for alternative ways to bring food into the country as ships are diverted from the UK’s main port due to congestion. The British Retail Consortium, the trade representative body for most major supermarkets, said on Tuesday that “further disruption” to the supply chains may be “unavoidable”. The comments come after Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, said that it was directing big vessels away from the UK because the country’s main port is chock-a-block with containers. The congestion in the port is down to a lack of HGV drivers available to move the imported goods and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Food Waste#Europe#Tesco#Wisbech#White Ghost#Autumnal Squash
The Independent

Black and ethnic minorities more likely to live in areas of London with toxic air, study says

People from black and minority ethnic (BAME) communities are more likely to live in areas of London with toxic air, according to a study.The research, conducted by City Hall, found that deprived areas or areas with higher proportions of people from non-white backgrounds also have higher levels of air pollution.However, the study also found that exposure to nitrogen dioxide has decreased by 20 per cent on average across London since 2016, while exposure to particulate matter such as dust, soot or smoke has decreased by 15 per cent on average.It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan has made cleaning up...
SOCIETY
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
The Independent

Forex: 200 days on from Brexit, getting the right advice is more important than ever

When a currency expert tells you that getting the most out of international payments is more about attitude than anything else, you might wonder what you’re missing. When they say it during one of the most remarkable and, at times, unrelenting periods for international business in modern history, you tend to sit up and pay attention.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Halloween
SPY

Make the Most Delicious Turkey Ever This Thanksgiving With These 15 Turkey Basters

To be sure you’re serving the best turkey this Thanksgiving, you’re going to need the best turkey baster.  Basters are versatile kitchen tools that can be used to pick up liquids and redistribute them where needed. Whether it’s juices from roasted meats, a barbecue marinade or even a dressing over your roasted veggies, these squeeze-and-go devices make the process simple. Deciding how to cook your turkey is paramount. Perhaps a family tradition reigns, and there’s a way it’s always been done. Or you’re going to try a new way to take your turkey to the next culinary level. Whichever way you choose...
RECIPES
The Independent

Why Amsterdam is still the perfect city break destination (even with daily nasal swabs)

Cycling down the River Amstel, humming a jaunty tune while waving at groups of men engaged in some kind of mildly competitive boat race, it seems nigh-on unbelievable that I was in London last night.A mere 15 hours ago I was grumpily making my way to Liverpool Street station on Friday evening to catch the train to Harwich after a, shall we say, “challenging” week. A ferry ride, metro and swift train later, it’s Saturday morning and I am pausing to take a selfie by the most quintessentially Dutch windmill I have ever seen; stopping for lunch at a trendy...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Boston

As Biden Attempts To Improve Supply Chain With Ports Open 24/7, Shoppers Struggle To Find Common Household Goods

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – If you have had trouble getting some of your favorite items at the local grocery store, you aren’t the only one. “I think if it goes a couple more weeks, you’ll find the shelves a little bit bare,” Tom Merchant, a shopper at Farmland in Wakefield, said. “I try to give business to them. I love them. Smaller places are great. We’ve got to keep them going,” Eileen Nemerowski, another shopper, said. Many customers said they’ve noticed higher prices everywhere they do their food shopping. “I felt it the other day when I bought toilet paper – $16!” Paul Coyne said....
WAKEFIELD, MA
The Independent

Toy shop warns to ‘buy now’ to avoid Christmas disappointment and higher prices

A toy shop owner has warned consumers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment amid fears ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves.Robert Gliddon, the owner of Gliddons Toy Shop in Sidmouth Devon said there would be shortages and price rises this Christmas.He said: “It’s not just shortages, you’ve got to face the reality of price rises, anything from 10% to 15% on anything from across the seas.”He advised consumers: “If you see it, buy it, and be prepared to pay more before Christmas.”Congestion at the Port of Felixstowe is yet another unwanted...
RETAIL
The Independent

Peat burns on grouse moors in Yorkshire ahead of of Cop26

Alarming footage shows peatlands on grouse estates being set on fire weeks ahead of Cop26. Over 100 fires have been reported on carbon-rich peatlands in four days, conservation organisations have claimed, despite a government ban on the practice. Moorlands have long been burnt to stimulate the growth of fresh heather...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Furious drivers drag away Insulate Britain protesters at Dartford Crossing

Insulate Britain continued their protest Wednesday (13 October), blocking traffic near Dartford Crossing which is a key route for hauliers in east London. The environmental group was met with some stiff resistance from drivers in the area, with some of them proceeding to attempt to drag the protesters from their position by their backpacks.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Builder Barratt shrugs off supply chain issues

Builder Barratt Developments has not measured any significant impact on its construction plans due to much-publicised problems in UK supply chains.The company said on Wednesday that it is still on track to complete between 17,000 and 17,250 homes in the current financial year, which ends next June.Barratt said that it has noticed “some macroeconomic uncertainty”, but its financial position is strong enough to react to changes this year.“We continue to work closely with our suppliers and sub-contractors and have not experienced any significant disruption to our build programme as a result of the challenging supply chain environment,” said chief executive...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Meet the British fashion brand with sustainability at its heart

Following an uncertain 18 months of ‘not-really-doing-much’, there is a hope that this autumn-winter season will finally return us to the days of old – where social restrictions are a distant memory and family and friends can gather around the warmth of a wood fire, with the familiar and comforting aroma of spicy mulled wine in the air. And with the falling of the leaves and the outside chill of winter, there comes the need to reinstate our winter wardrobes. However, when it comes to a closet makeover, many of us now have different priorities - because, during this downtime, our attention has been drawn to the urgent need to make more environmentally conscious decisions in our everyday lives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

New Zealand reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in six weeks

Oct 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported on Thursday its biggest rise in COVID-19 infections in six weeks, with all cases detected in Auckland, raising prospects of a further extension of lockdown restrictions in the country's largest city beyond next week. Some 1.7 million people in Auckland are under strict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

11 best beer and cider subscription boxes delivered to your door

The arrival of a semi-mysterious package is always a joy, particularly when it involves booze.And while discerning drinkers are still able to get their fix at shops and supermarkets, these outlets simply can’t beat the reach of specialists who make it their business to search high and low for new and exciting beverages.There are myriad online subscription services offering regular drop-offs to your door; and with them the chance to discover fantastic products, often from small, independent or far-flung producers which you may not have otherwise come across.How we tested We’ve worked our way through a wide range of beer...
DRINKS
The Independent

14 best smoked salmon: Perfect for patés, canapés, and breakfast this Christmas

Smoked salmon is a slice of luxury we wish we could enjoy every single weekend. But, it’s often reserved for special occasions instead – the quintessential topping for canapés circling a party or layered onto scrambled egg on Christmas morning.With that in mind, we want to make sure you are choosing the very best smoked salmon. There is nothing quite like that distinctive taste, now mastered by many smokehouses across the world – many of the finest right here in the UK.Whether you’re having it sandwiched in a bagel with a dollop of cream cheese and a sprinkling of chives,...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

France to ban plastic packaging for fruit and vegetables from January 2022

France is to ban plastic packaging for almost all fruit and vegetables to curb ‘outrageous’ levels of waste wrapping, the use of which is worsening both the climate and the environment.The government said it expects to prevent the use of more than one billion plastic packages a year when the new law takes effect on 1 January.A list of around 30 fruits and vegetables which are subject to the changes has been published, and includes leeks, courgettes, aubergines, peppers, cucumbers, potatoes and carrots, large tomatoes, onions and turnips, cabbage, cauliflower, squash, parsnips, radishes, and root vegetables, the ministry said in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

285K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy