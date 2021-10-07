Scattered showers, storms to develop this afternoon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday will start off with partly cloudy skies.
It will be mainly dry through the morning.
Scattered thunderstorms will start to develop in the afternoon, at a 40% chance.
The storms will start to move in around 2 p.m.
Western areas will see an increased chance of a storm by 5 p.m.
Daytime highs will reach the 90s. Orlando’s high is 92.
