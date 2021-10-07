CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung unveils when it will start manufacturing 2nm, 3nm, 4nm chips

By Asif S.
SamMobile
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has finally unveiled its plans regarding the mass production of semiconductor chips based on 2nm, 3nm, and 4nm fabrication technologies. The announcement came as a part of the Samsung Foundry Forum 2021 event. The world’s biggest memory chip brand unveiled that it will continue to migrate process technologies for faster and more efficient chips, which are in huge demand, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

