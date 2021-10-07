Samsung unveils when it will start manufacturing 2nm, 3nm, 4nm chips

Samsung recently began rolling out the second Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta firmware for the Galaxy S21 series, but the company hasn’t settled on a launch date for the first public build yet. How could it have?! The point of the beta program is to test the software and fix potential issues, and a developer can never be too sure how much time it will need to polish the firmware enough for a public release. However, with the second One UI 4.0 beta firmware now out for the Galaxy S21 series, the company seems to have gained more confidence in its launch schedule — enough for a Samsung Community moderator to reiterate that an Android 12 (One UI 4.0) release could be happening by December.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO