Re: Oct. 1 article, “Austin health official offers last-minute tips on how to avoid COVID infection at ACL Fest." The Austin City Limits Music Festival has always been a huge part of Austin culture, bringing millions of dollars into the economy each year. Notwithstanding, is it really necessary to continue the festival, which had an estimated attendance of a whopping 400,000 in 2019, the second year of a worldwide pandemic? Although concerts have started up again all around the nation, few have had such high attendance where the regulation of masks and the interaction of crowds is impossible to control.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO