HBO Max’s new documentary The Way Down begins with news coverage of a plane crash into Percy Priest Lake near Nashville, Tennessee in which several leaders of a Brentwood Church are presumed dead. But after the documentary spends the following three hours examining the cult-like Remnant Fellowship Church, an insular religious community that promotes weight loss through a reliance on God, the plane crash is all but forgotten until the very end. Gwen Shamblin Lara's leadership of Remnant came to an abrupt ending on May 29, 2021, after two decades spent at its helm. Here’s what happened in the plane crash, and what the status of Remnant Fellowship Church is today, four months after the death of several of its leaders.

