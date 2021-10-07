CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, VA

Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

By BEN FINLEY
yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The brick foundation of one of the nation's oldest Black churches has been unearthed at Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum in Virginia that continues to reckon with its past storytelling about the country's origins and the role of Black Americans. The First Baptist Church was...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Remnants Found Of One Of The US’s Oldest African American Churches

Excavators in Williamsburg, VA have found remnants of one of the United States’ oldest African American Churches. The foundation of The First Baptist Church was discovered recently within Colonial Williamsburg. The church is one of the oldest dating Black churches in the country and was formed in 1776. The church was home to both free and enslaved people who met in secret as at the time African Americans were not allowed to congregate amongst each other.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
wydaily.com

Edna Beatrice Roberts, 92, Colonial Williamsburg Seamstress

WILLIAMSBURG — Edna Beatrice Roberts peacefully departed this life for eternal rest on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in her sleep at Consulate Health Care of Williamsburg, VA. She was 92 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wise and Redell Roberts; brothers Elmer R. and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Williamsburg, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Churches#Black History#Black People#Colonial Williamsburg#Racial Injustice#Ap#Black Americans#The First Baptist Church#African Americans#First Baptist#African American
WWJ News Radio

Foundations of America's earliest Black church unearthed

Archaeologists announced that they found the brick foundation of the First Baptist Church – one of the oldest Black churches in the country – as its descendant community celebrates its 245th anniversary this weekend. According to Colonial Williamsburg, the outdoor living museum in Virginia where the discovery was made, the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
my40.tv

Black Mountain church with rich history in Broad River vandalized

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A church in Black Mountain was vandalized sometime between Monday and Tuesday afternoon, Broad River Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department said on social media. Broad River Fire wrote on Facebook Tuesday, Oct. 5, that someone broke a stained glass window at Clear Branch Baptist Church.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
wydaily.com

Colonial Williamsburg’s Popular ‘Cry Witch’ Program Makes its Return

WILLIAMSBURG — For years, visitors to Colonial Williamsburg (CW) have flocked to experience an authentic witch trial and participate in deciding the fate of a Virginia “Witch” – is she guilty or innocent?. CW’s courtroom dramatic program, “Cry Witch,” has attracted audiences since the late 1980s with its immersive and...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Archaeology
nwaonline.com

Ceremony set for former Black Episcopal church

A historical marker dedication ceremony for the former St. Andrews Episcopal Church, a Black Episcopal Mission, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 17. The observance will be held at the church's former site, currently the location of the Lake Saracen Splash Park, according to a news release. Mayor Shirley...
RELIGION
KOMU

Historically Black church pastor encourages COVID-19 vaccinations, outreach

BOONVILLE — Rev. Bridget Mitchell, the pastor at St. Matthew's African Methodist Episcopal Church, is on a mission. “If you loved your neighbor, you would not put your neighbor's life in jeopardy by being (COVID) vaccine hesitant," Mitchell said. Mitchell delivers her message through limited in-person services and via Facebook...
BOONVILLE, MO
oxygen.com

What Is The Remnant Fellowship, The Church Featured In HBO's 'The Way Down'?

Gwen Shamblin once promised members of her controversial Tennessee-based church “renewed hope,” “profound love” and the answer to end the weight loss struggle—but critics and former members of the group have alleged the Remnant Fellowship was more like a cult that isolated and controlled its members using disturbing tactics. The...
RELIGION
CBS LA

St. Peter’s Italian Catholic Church Vandalized With Red Paint, Banner Demands ‘Land Back’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — St. Peter’s Italian Catholic Church was found vandalized Monday, apparently in protest of Christopher Columbus and the European colonization of the Americas. (credit: CBS) The façade of the church, which is at 1039 N. Broadway in Downtown LA, was found marred by big splotches of red paint Monday morning. Messages were also found spray-painted at different spots in front of the church, including one that said, “land back.” A banner left behind said “stop colonizing our land.” The LAPD says they were first notified of the vandalism at 9:12 a.m. Officers have taken a report, but it’s not clear if anyone has taken responsibility for the vandalism, or if there are any suspects. Monday has historically been celebrated as Columbus Day but in Los Angeles is observed as Indigenous People’s Day. The holiday was established to mark Italian explorer Christopher Columbus’ discovery of the Americas, but in recent years, activists and historians have argued against celebrating his legacy because intended to find a new route to Indian, and brought diseases to the continent that wiped out native Americans, who also had their land stolen by violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
moversmakers.org

Series brings chamber music concerts to Cincinnati’s Black churches

Local music series expands outreach, doubles season with concerts in area’s largest Black churches. Chamber Music Cincinnati’s new schedule is a sign of huge changes. The goal for 2021-22 remains the same as it has been for 92 years, to present the “finest international chamber music ensembles and soloists” and to “build current and future chamber music audiences.”
CINCINNATI, OH
coloradomesa.edu

Uncovering History

Assistant Professor of Archeology John Seebach, PhD, research focuses on Indigenous boarding schools. Seebach has spent years working to uncover the complicated and emotional history of Indigenous boarding schools across North America by studying a former institution that is close to home. In the early 1900s, tens of thousands of Native American children were relocated to boarding schools with the intent to assimilate them, and therefore future generations, into western culture. The Teller Institute in Grand Junction was one of these boarding schools. Through his research and time spent in Washington D.C. looking through national archives, Seebach discovered death notices and archival newspaper clippings showing 21 children who died while attending the Teller Institute although there may be many more undocumented deaths. Seebach consults those most impacted by the tragic history and works with tribal leaders to determine the most culturally sensitive way to go about his research. He has only barely scratched the surface and there is more work to be done. Listen to this CMUnow Special edition podcast to hear from Seebach about his important research.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS New York

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrated Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Big Apple has been home to the largest Columbus Day celebration in the country for decades, but there’s a growing effort to replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The art and culture celebrated Monday represent groups at risk of being forgotten, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.. “I saw so much land disappearing in my own community, the Nanticoke people in Delaware, that I said I have to do something,” said Courtney Streett of the Native Roots Farm Foundation. Streett was a journalist who gave that up to open a farm to prevent any more land from going away, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy