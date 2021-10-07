CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The brick foundation of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches has been unearthed at Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum in Virginia that continues to reckon with its past storytelling about the country’s origins and the role of Black Americans. The First Baptist Church was...

Remnants Found Of One Of The US’s Oldest African American Churches

Excavators in Williamsburg, VA have found remnants of one of the United States’ oldest African American Churches. The foundation of The First Baptist Church was discovered recently within Colonial Williamsburg. The church is one of the oldest dating Black churches in the country and was formed in 1776. The church was home to both free and enslaved people who met in secret as at the time African Americans were not allowed to congregate amongst each other.
