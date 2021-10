Dating back to 1967, when the NHL saw its first expansion, the Philadelphia Flyers have had one of the most iconic uniforms in hockey. As one of the only teams to utilize the color orange in their uniform, the Flyers sweaters have almost always stood out. On top of that, the use of the same primary logo during their 54-year history has made them one of the league’s most recognizable franchises.

