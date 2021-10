Aurora Memorial Library will offer two opportunities for toddlers and preschoolers to Trick or Treat along the front path of the library this year. These events will be held on Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. and on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. Children are welcome to dress in costume and meet near the front door of the library to join the fun. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.