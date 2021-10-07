CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Woman held at Sarah Everard vigil says she felt afraid after police officers ‘liked’ her Tinder profile

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GTw4_0cJonEkF00

A woman whose image went viral after she was arrested at a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard in March has spoken out about being “terrified” after police officers made contact with her on the dating app Tinder.

Patsy Stevenson attended a vigil in Clapham Common a week after the death of Sarah Everard when, while yet to submit a plea or be sentenced, serving police officer Wayne Couzens had been charged with her murder.

In what became a point of controversy, police dispersed the vigil and handcuffed and fined Stevenson because the event took place while coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings were still in place. The Metropolitan Police were later exonerated completely by a report from the policing inspectorate.

Speaking to the BBC, Stevenson said about 50 police officers and security guards had liked her profile on Tinder: “They were all in uniform on their profiles or it said ‘I’m a police officer’.

“It is almost like an intimidation thing, saying, ‘Look we can see you’, and that, to me, is terrifying.

“They know what I went through and they know that I’m fearful of police and they’ve done that for a reason.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on the vigil, Stevenson said the event was “a turning point”, where “everyone realised we actually we all go through the same things”, but the “sombre atmosphere... turned very scary very quickly” after police started trying to disperse the crowd.

She is suing the Met over her treatment.

She said the police needed to start “taking accountability” for officers’ actions and the Met’s advice that women should flag down a bus if they have concerns when stopped by an officer was “part of the problem”.

“Stop telling women how to change their behaviour just to stay alive,” she said.

In a statement issued to the Guardian, the Met urged people to contact them if they are concerned about an officer’s conduct on social media.

They said: “We have contacted the individual who has spoken about these concerns to offer our support and make enquiries. At this time we have not received complaints in relation to this incident, but we will to continue to liaise with them about the circumstances so we can establish whether any misconduct may have occurred, and determine the appropriate next steps.

“Officers must abide by our high standards of professional behaviour both on and off duty. If someone believes that an officer’s conduct or behaviour on any social media or internet platform falls below these standards we would urge them to please contact us so that it can be properly investigated and appropriate action taken.”

indy100 has also contacted the Met to comment on this story.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

LONDON (AP) — A former London police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman he tricked into his car using his police identification and COVID-19 laws. Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of falsely arresting 33-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Sarah Everard's murderer kidnapped her using police ID and handcuffs

London (CNN) — Wayne Couzens, the former police officer who has admitted to the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive her into getting into his car under the pretense that she had violated Covid-19 regulations, prosecutors said Wednesday at a London sentencing hearing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#Security Guards#Murder#Clapham Common#The Metropolitan Police#Guardian
Axios

U.K. police accused of misogyny problem after Sarah Everard murder

The kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a London police officer bring to the fore a "culture of misogyny" in British police forces, activists and policing experts say, per CNN. Context: A police watchdog is investigating five serving officers and one former officer from London's Metropolitan Police for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Everard murder: Met Police commissioner should resign, Harman says

Sarah Everard murder: Met Police commissioner should resign, Harman says. A senior MP says Dame Cressida Dick isn't the right person to bring in the "fundamental changes" needed to restore women's confidence in the Metropolitan Police. Harriet Harman has written to the Met commissioner, asking her to resign. The Labour...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BBC

Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping woman he met on Tinder

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of raping a woman he met on Tinder has been remanded in custody. PC David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, appeared before St Albans Magistrates' Court on Monday morning. The court was told he "emphatically denies" attacking a woman after the pair went for drinks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sarah Everard: Challenge plain-clothes officers, Met Police says

People stopped by a lone plain-clothes officer should challenge their legitimacy, the Met Police says. As it seeks to reassure women after the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, the Met said it was "entirely reasonable" to demand an officer's identity and intentions. Wayne Couzens showed a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
simivalleyacorn.com

Woman shot after charging at officers, police say

A 31-year-old Simi Valley woman shot by police Tuesday night was in critical but stable condition after being taken to a local trauma center. At about 7:45 p.m. Oct. 5, Simi Valley police responded to a report of a dispute between a woman and another person behind a 7-Eleven store at Yosemite and Los Angeles avenues, Cmdr. Steve Shorts said.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
toofab.com

Sickening Video Shows Woman Shove Waiting Passenger Into Oncoming Train in NYC

A suspect has been caught — and charged with attempted murder. A woman who shoved a waiting passenger into an oncoming train has been charged with attempted murder. On Monday, NYPD released a sickening video showing the oblivious female victim waiting for the approaching 8 AM train at the Times Square subway station — when a woman jumps up from behind and pushes her into its path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Indy100

98K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy