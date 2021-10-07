40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) shares jumped 97.5% to settle at $10.86 on Wednesday as the company priced its IPO at $5.50 per share.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) shares surged 56.7% to close at $3.87 on Wednesday after the company announced licensing option agreement with Pfizer for capsids generated from Voyager's RNA-driven TRACER screening technology.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) jumped 49.6% to settle at $4.98.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) rose 20% to close at $2.58 as the company reported expansion of its partnership with Murata Manufacturing for development of 5G XBAR RF Filters.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained 20% to settle at $133.70 after Target added a "buy now pay later" option via the company and Sezzle.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) rose 18.3% to close at $3.75.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 17.6% to settle at $58.00.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) jumped 16.5% to close at $2.90. The FDA has accepted for review Acer Therapeutics and its partner, Relief Therapeutics Holding’s marketing application for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs).
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) rose 15.9% to settle at $4.81.
- TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) gained 15.8% to settle at $25.25. TDCX recently priced its IPO at $18 per ADS.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) rose 15% to close at $6.75. The stock has seen recent interest on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) surged 11.8% to settle at $9.16.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 11% to settle at $2.93.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) gained 10.9% to close at $195.55 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) climbed 8.2% to settle at $3.30.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 7.9% to close at $2.61. Xiaobai Maimai recently announced its plans to enter the radiation oncology services market in the U.S.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) shares gained 6.1% to settle at 34.12
- 33.99. Rafael Holdings named Mary Margaret (Mimi) Huizinga, MD, MPH as Chief Development and Medical Officer, effective October 18, 2021.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 5.7% to close at $7.44.
Losers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares dropped 40.6% to close at $0.9085 on Wednesday. Camber Energy shares tumbled 50% on Tuesday after Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on the company.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 17.3% to close at $7.36 after dipping around 24% on Tuesday.
- Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) dropped 16% to settle at $19.10.
- ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: STWO) dipped 16% to close at $7.51.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 15.5% to close at $6.93. Paltalk’s filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 14.9% to close at $11.68.
- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) fell 14.5% to close at $11.23.
- Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) dipped 14.5% to settle at $17.41.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 14.5% to settle at $4.14. U.S. Energy recently announced it entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements to purchase certain oil and gas assets from Lubbock Energy Partners, Synergy Offshore, and certain entities controlled by Sage Road Capital.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) declined 13.7% to close at $16.94. Manchester United reported an offering of 9.5 million shares by selling shareholders Kevin Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Family Trust and Edward S. Glazer Irrevocable Exempt Trust in a secondary equity offering.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 13.6% to close at $82.95 as the company reduced its projections for the fourth quarter and full year.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) dropped 13.6% to close at $2.99. Team said its CFO, Susan Ball, will step down in November 2021.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) declined 13.4% to settle at $8.44.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) fell 13.4% to close at $18.49. Recursion was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation for REC-4881 for the potential treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dropped 13.4% to close at $18.50.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) declined 12.9% to settle at $17.83.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 12.7% to close at $14.98. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $14 price target.
- ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) fell 12.2% to close at $8.79.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) shares fell 11.6% to close at $10.59.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) declined 11.6% to settle at $8.27. Morgan Stanley maintained Vivint Smart Home with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $14 to $10.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) dropped 8.7% to close at $20.50 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $34 to $21.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 6.7% to settle at $5.72 after surging more than 20% on Tuesday.
