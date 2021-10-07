People on the Move
Senior Business Development Manager at Gilbane Building Company. James Dudt PE, LEED AP BD+C recently joined Gilbane Building Company in their Pittsburgh office as a senior business development manager. He brings 13 years of AEC industry experience with a background in mechanical engineering. James oversees the growth and development of Gilbane’s local Pittsburgh presence, focused on client advocacy and delivering projects that leave a lasting impact on the community. James is the president of ASHRAE’s Pittsburgh Chapter and an alumnus of Grove City College.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0