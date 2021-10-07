People on the Move

Global tech conglomerate Cisco announced Wednesday that it will invest $41 million to open a “talent and collaboration center” in the Coda building at Technology Square in Midtown. The Fortune 100 company also announced it would create up to 700 jobs in the expansion. The company currently employs more than 1,000 Georgians across the state. […] The post Cisco to open new office at Coda in Midtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

CISCO, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO